This latest Sussex Cricket League round-up features Roffey, Horsham, Worthing, Haywards Heath, Littlehampton, Chippingdale, Southwick & Shoreham and others.

Middleton 268 all out (57.4 overs) beat Horsham 107 all out (38.5) by 161 runs

This was a game that hosts Horsham will wish to forget. They inserted Middleton, took an early wicket and then had them 137-5, but were thwarted by a late rally and then suffered a nightmare start when they replied.

Ollie Sheen soon dismissed Middleton opener Toby Barton, only for Sheen to breakdown in his third over, preventing him from further bowling.

Chippingdale among the wickets in their victory over Horsham twos | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Former Horsham player Ollie Haines made 57, as did Harry Hovey, and, with thirties from skipper Sean Heather, and – down the order – James Barker and Charlie Maginnis, Middleton kept going despite three wickets apiece for George Briance and Oliver Avinou, and two stumpings and a catch from keeper Sam Bell.

On Horsham’s wicket and fast scoring ground, 269 to win from 52 overs was by no means out of the question, but the necessary sound start didn’t materialise, and from 20-3 there was more than a mountain to climb.

Joe Willis, Cameron Ward and Bell all contributed twenties, but, with James Hartshorn taking 4-23 and Josh Wood 3-19, eight Horsham players were unable to reach double figures, the team sliding to 107 all out.

Horsham drop a place to fifth ahead of a visit to Three Bridges on Saturday without overseas player Jayden Goodwin, who has returned to Australia as contracted.

Roffey 228-9 (58 overs) East Grinstead 184-8 52 overs

In the battle to steer clear of the drop zone, hosts East Grinstead held Roffey to a gritty draw to remain eighth, 11 points clear of relegation threatened Hastings, while Roffey stay seventh, with an eight point advantage over Grinstead.

Roffey elected to bat and were soon 4-1, but, although progress was measured, they recovered to 129-2. Usman Khan made 48 and there were twenties from skipper Matt Davies and Sam Henderson, but they were deeply indebted to a maiden century from Shams Suddahazai as Ryan Trotter and Sam Rattle each bagged three wickets.

With Grinstead depleted, much depended on Leo Cammish if they were going to make 229 from 52 overs, and they set a good platform, with 67 for the first wicket. Roffey, though, kept at it, reducing the hosts to 96-4, yet, with Grinstead having abandoned the chase, their sole aim was to deny Roffey, to ensure that they didn’t widen the points gap between them.

With Cammish soldiering on, Jack Gorton batted for over an hour for his nine runs. Eventually Will Fenwick dismissed Cammish for 91, the Grinstead keeper having earlier completed three stumpings and two catches. The spinners then started picking up wickets but Trotter and Rattle survived 25 balls between them, the overs running out with Grinstead eight wickets down and 45 runs short of the target. Roffey welcome Preston Nomads on Saturday, while Grinstead visit Cuckfield.

Roffey skipper Matt DAvies said: "Shams’ hundred was brilliant, but we knew it might be difficult when we lost the toss, and we needed an early breakthrough when they batted, Cammish batted well, though, and it was a wicket where if you wanted to block it out you could.

"Ideally we need three wins to guarantee staying up, and we've got Nomads on Saturday, but we'll be giving it our very best shot !"

Preston Nomads v Worthing

Sussex Premier

Worthing put up another brave betting effort but the leaders’ huge 322-1 proved too much for them.

Nathan Poole scored 113 and Sam Topping 160 not out for Nomads, with Revathi Kumar Kanuri the only bowler to take a wicket.

Skipper Darryl Rebbetts said: “It was a great place to play and we put up a great fight. The wicket was a belter – of course we'd have liked to take more wickets but without our two opening bowlers we stuck to the task and kept the run rate under control.

“Batting once again was a positive against a good attack and to have made such strides in the last few weeks is great to see.

"Nick Ballamy continued his great form while Campbell Macmillan is more confident and finding his feet as our overseas – great to see as he’s only 18. A win does feel round the corner, but the resilience and unity is as pleasing from the boys. We've not had an awful amount of luck with injuries and hopefully the tide will turn.”

Haywards Heath v West Chilts

Division 2

Haywards Heath CC are back on top of Division 2 after a comfortable win in their latest match.

Heath asked West Chilts to bat and they had immediate success through Charlie Rutter and Jethro Menzies.

Skipper Callum Smith said: “In truth Chilts’ innings never got started and they were dismissed for an under-par 131.

"Jethro was the pick, well supported by Charlie, me and Chris [Abbey].

"We were positive from the outset in the reply and made short work of the target. Rory Livingstone continued his recent good form well supported by Anish Padilkar with 45*.”

Littlehampton won the toss and batted first in Division 3 West at Roffey.

They lost their captain early but recovered to 60-1 with Mac Cox (61) carrying on his good form with the bat. But 60-1 soon became 76-4.

James Askew (49) and Cox steadied things and they hoped to push towards 200 but Roffey bowled well and Littlehampton were all out for 161.Littlehampton took an early wicket through Akshay Goyal (1-27) but Josh Fleming (57*) and Ben Whelpton (45) put on 84 for the 2nd wicket partnership.

Whelpton fell but Josh Gander (47*) made batting look very easy and the home side picked up an easy 8 wicket win.Skipper Askew said: “We were comfortably beaten by the better team.”

Chippingdale played Horsham twos at the Rotary Ground hoping to get revenge for their only defeat of the season so far – and claimed a huge victory to keep them well clear at the top of Division 4 West of the Sussex League.

Winning the toss, skipper Josh Bourne put Horsham into bat on a sunny afternoon and a steady start by the Horsham was undone by Bourne in a spell of 4-25.

Wickets fell regularly to leave Horsham on 119-9 but a 10th wicket partnership of 46 got Horsham to 165 all out.

Wickets were spread around with four for Borne, three for Tugnut and one apiece for Allwright, Dows and Wells.

The Chipps opening pair of Aaron Tugnutt and Tom Hillier started in steady fashion, running well between the wickets with boundaries at a premium with a very lush outfield.

Hillier fell for a well-made 29 and in came 18-year-old Tom Good, who with Tugnutt put on 95 to see Chipps home to a ine-wicket win inside 30 overs.

Tugnutt continued his rich vein of form with 72 and Good hit his third 50 of the week, off 46 balls.

Chipps extended their lead at the top to 60 points with six games left.

Southwick & Shoreham v Copthorne

Divisiob 8 Central

Despite missing a few regulars, the Wickers entered the fray in a confident frame of mind.

Skipper Tom Bell lost the toss and Copthorne invited his side to bat. The luckless Bell fell for a duck and was quickly followed by several of his fellow batsmen.

Dean Ghasemi shored things up with 32 from 48 balls but when he was bowled by Harsh Hemrajani S&S were 49-3. Two more fell cheaply before Harry Sutton set about the Copthorne bowlers with vicious intent hitting 86 not out from just 61 balls, striking seven sixes.

Debutant 13-year-old Ahmed Oryakhail, despite being hit on the finger, battled manfully for one from 24 deliveries. His bravery saw him and Sutton put on 53 for a total of 155.

Copthorne shot out of the traps, quickly establishing a platform for victory. Alroy Pereira’s 32 and Shamim Ahmed’s 48 set the tone. Wickers did manage wickets with two for Sutton, a run out for the debutant and a clever bit of cricket.

Keeper Craig Dawson noticed Dan Konar playing out of his crease, called for a helmet and stood up to the wicket and caught the errant batter off a beauty from Isaac Olympios. Karthikeyan Kannah’s 32 was enough see Copthorne home. Sutton took 2-39.

Skipper Bell said “It’s always disappointing to lose but there are plenty of positives to take from the game.

"Harry’s knock was exceptional, and the two colts bowled, batted and fielded very well indeed.”