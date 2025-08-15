Hove here we come! Chichester Priory Park reach Sussex T20 final
Priory defeated Brighton twos in a low-scoring semi-final and can now look forward to the Sunday, August 31 showpiece
Chichester set the tone as Maiwand (3-27) opened the bowling and had the opener caught at mid-on by a diving Callum Baily.
Captain Matt Croker snared the other opener in the next over to leave Brighton 2-2.
Flynn Middleton Paine (70) steadied the ship for Brighton but wickets fell around him. Finlay Rustell (1-14) bowled very economically and claimed one wicket before Maiwand had more success to leave Brighton 24-4.
James Mayne (1-8) kept up the pressure and soon it was 34-6.
Brighton posted 121-7 in their 20 overs and Priory felt they may have conceded too many later in the innings.
Croker and Ed McCathy opened the reply, McCathy (9) hitting consecutive boundaries before getting out and bringing Ben Hubbard in.
Chichester were 42-1 after six overs before Hubbard (22) moved through the gears. When he was out it was 77-2, bringing Ollie Greenlees to the crease.
Croker (42) had batted brilliantly but was out at 86-3. Greenlees and Matt Sharpe added 10 before Sharpe was caught at cover.
Greenlees (22*) and Baily (9*) saw the game home for Chichester with an over to spare, setting up a final versus Three Bridges.