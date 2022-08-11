How Greek international from South Africa is aiding Sussex in cricket's One Day Cup

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aristides Karvelas celebrates his 50during the LV= Insurance County Championship match at Lord's | Picture: Getty

Ari, as he likes to be known, took four for 21 in eight overs as Leicestershire were dismissed for just 120 in 32.4 overs at Hove to make it two wins out of three for Sussex. They look to build on that at Warwickshire on Friday then at home to Surrey on Sunday.

The 28-year-old is a South African-born Greece international who has been given a month’s trial by Sussex who – for different reasons – have been without Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, Steve Finn, Tymal Mills and George Garton during their RLC campaign.

It was one-day cricket that gave Sussex their first trophies when they won the first two Gillette Cups in 1963 and 1964. And it is one-day cricket that represents their only chance of winning something this season after disappointments in their Count Championship and Blast campaigns.

Ari made his Sussex debut in a Championship match against Middlesex at Lord’s last month. And although he took only two wickets in Middlesex’s only innings he top-scored with a two-hour 57 to salvage a draw when Sussex batted second time round.

“I’m not really that new,” he smiles. “I’ve been trialling at Sussex for about a year now. I played at the end of last year for the second team and did some training in he winter, and now I’ve had the privilege of playing some first-team cricket. Sussex have gone out on a limb for me and I want to repay that. I’m grateful to be in this environment with the support staff they have here.

“It’s taken a lot of perseverance and travelling and sacrifice on my part, but now I’ve been rewarded with this chance by Sussex and I aim to make the most of it. I can’t believe the things I’ve learned in just a couple of weeks from the likes of Ollie Robinson and Puj [Cheteshwar Pujara].

“I’ve played a dozen or so first-class matches for Gautang, and having that under my belt has helped me with my Sussex performances.” In first-class cricket he has played 17 games and taken 48 wickets at 25.35.

Karvelas qualified to play for Greece because of his father’s family background. “I was going to play more matches but then Sussex made me that offer to at Lord’s.”

Karvelas is doing a degree in business management and industrial psychology. “I’m with the University of South Africa, which is a sort of open university, but right now I’m living in the moment with cricket on my mind.”

Karvelas sounds a little like a Normandy brandy – and that’s probably what the Leicestershire batsmen felt like downing after the bowler cut them down at Hove on Sunday. “The ball was nipping about and there was some assistance, which always helps. But that can’t take away from our bowling unit. We were relentless in hitting our areas. We put our foot on their throat once we got on top.”