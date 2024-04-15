How Michael Vaughan and Phil Tufnell helped net £30,000 for cricket projects in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The special event saw former Ashes-winning England captain Michael Vaughan joined on stage by teammate and England cricketing legend Phil Tufnell for an afternoon of hilarious stories and anecdotes, which was attended by nearly 400 people at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole.

Sponsored by Community Partner, Webtrends Optimize, the conversation was hosted by Roger Dalkin, while the live auction was hosted by Sussex cricketing legend, Neil Lenham.

Gary Wallis-Tayler, Sussex’s Community Cricket Director, said: “We are thrilled to have raised significant money, to support our mission of actively changing lives through the power of cricket. The vital funds raised will help enable my team to continue making cricket accessible to all across the County.

Michael Vaughan with some of those at the Where Cricket Meets event | Picture supplied by Sussex Cricket

“I would like to say a special thank you to Michael and Phil for entertaining us all afternoon, to our sponsors Webtrends Optimize for their continued support and to everyone who came out in force to support the Foundation, your support is truly appreciated.”

A number of prizes were donated by local organisations, to which the Foundation would like to extend its thanks: Sir Rod Aldridge, Sodexo Live!, Surrey Cricket Foundation, Brighton Racecourse and Webtrends Optimize.

Webtrends Optimize Chief Executive Matt Smith, added: “As I’ve said before, we love being in a position to support the Sussex Cricket Foundation with all the fantastic work they do.

