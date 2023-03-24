How Sussex cricket stars will benefit Cricket Foundation at Hampshire Hawks Vitality Blast clash

Sussex Cricket have partnered with their official kit supplier, Surridge Sports to create a one-off special charity shirt to be worn by the Sussex Sharks in their T20 Vitality Blast fixture against Hampshire Hawks on June 16 at The 1st Central County Ground.

As the charitable arm of Sussex Cricket, the Sussex Cricket Foundation help to actively change lives through the power of cricket, helping to inspire and provide opportunities for people to play the game, whilst making it accessible for as many people as possible.

The Foundation recently published its annual Impact Report for 2022, which can be read here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sharks will wear the shirt in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday 16th June, when they take on the Hampshire Hawks at home in the elclassicoast derby.

The one-off shirt that will raise funds for - and the profile of - Sussex Cricket Foundation

How can fans purchase a one-off shirt?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shirt will carry the Sussex Cricket Foundation branding and can be pre-ordered by fans by clicking here and ordering before Thursday 13th April 2023.

Shirts prices will start at £30 for Juniors and £40 for Adults, with £5 from each sale going back to the Foundation to support their Champions Fund.

What is the Champions Fund?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sussex Cricket Foundation set up its Champions Fund in 2021, to help financially support talented players within our boys & girls’ pathway to fulfil their potential.

The fund helps support parents with programme, equipment, and travel costs to remove barriers from players accessing the game.

Gary Wallis-Tayler, Community Cricket Director, said: “It’s an honour to be chosen as the charity that Surridge would like to support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have our professional players wearing a specially designed Foundation shirt at a home T20 in front of the Sky cameras, will increase our visibility both locally & nationally and make people aware of the fantastic work my team do across the County to make cricket accessible for all.”

Jimmy Gray, Project Manager at Surridge, added: “Surridge Sport are delighted to work with Sussex Cricket to support the Foundation.

“We support the aim of the Foundation to change lives through cricket across the communities of Sussex.