Sussex starlet Dan Ibrahim made an outstanding century to help England U19s to a 41-run victory over hosts Australia U19s in the final Youth ODI.

He was backed up by his Sussex teammates James Coles and Archie Lenham, who both took the important wickets to secure the win.

Coles also made a vital 37 with the bat, before a devastating spell with the ball, which saw him take 4-31 from 9.1 overs.

Lenham followed up his wicket in the last Youth ODI, taking 1-49 this time around as the Sussex players' fine form in England shirts continue this winter.

Dan Ibrahim of Sussex has been excelling in an England U19 shirt | Picture via Sussex Cricket

The England U19 tour of Australia concludes this Sunday with a IT20 at the Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane.

This winter has been a fruitful one for Sussex players representing England, with Bertie Foreman, Coles, Lenham and Ibrahim all representing the U19s in Australia.

Freya Davies and Danni Wyatt are playing for England in the Women's T20 World Cup, and Ollie Robinson is taking wickets once again, for the England men's Test side in New Zealand.

Tom Haines and Jack Carson both made their England Lions Test debuts on a tour of Sri Lanka.

Haines took his fine form of the summer into winter as he scored his maiden Test century for the Lions in their first Test against Sri Lanka A, while Carson demonstrated what an exciting talent he is with the ball, taking four wickets on debut.