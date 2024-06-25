Ifield clinch victory in final over drama

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ifield Cricket Club's men’s first XI got back to winning ways on Saturday after a tense four-wicket final over win vs St James Montefiore CC.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, Ifield had a dream start with St James succumbing to 8-2, Fazlan Nizamdeed taking both the wickets.

However, it was not easy going for the next part of the game with St James captain Toby Pullan and Hector Loughton putting on 141 for the third wicket.

The two sides were evenly matched for most of the first innings onwards, Olly Bradley's 52 helped the home side reach 230/9 declared after 52 overs, giving Ifield 48 overs to chase the target and avoid being bowled out.

For Ifield, Fazlan, Archit Patel and overseas Raminda Wijesooriya each took three wickets on a good batting pitch in Hassocks.

Hoping to get back to winning ways after three weeks, Ifield started the chase poorly.

Mike Norris fell cheaply before Raminda Wijesooriya fell to St James's Fin Tomlinson, his second wicket. Archit Patel and opener Daniel Smith then put on an impressive 94 run partnership which left the game in the balance.

Jack Groves, Fazlan Nizamdeed and Mahad Ahmed all came and went whilst Daniel Smith remained the rock of the innings.

Needing 18 from the final three overs, Daniel and Pratik Patel were quick between the wickets and took the game into the final over with the away side needing 8 to seal victory.

Some excellent running between the wickets left Ifield needing just 3 from 3 when Daniel Smith got the stroke of luck he deserved with an inside edge running for four and sending the match going fans into delirium. Dan finished on 102* from 140 deliveries, his first century of the campaign.