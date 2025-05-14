Ifield Cricket Club stalwart made an ECB Honorary Life Vice-President

Ifield Cricket Club’s Raj Cherodian is one of six cricketing champions have been announced as the ECB’s first Honorary Life Vice-Presidents, as part of a new initiative to celebrate individuals who have made exceptional contributions to breaking down barriers or demonstrated extraordinary long-term service to the game.

The six – three from the professional game and three from recreational cricket – were presented with commemorative silver bats to mark the honour at today’s ECB Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Southampton.

Until now, the ECB had no formal process at the highest level for recognising those who have made significant contributions to the game. These new accolades will be awarded annually to a select few individuals who have helped grow the sport, broken down barriers, or given extraordinary service as players, volunteers, or employees. They represent the pinnacle of ECB recognition, alongside the Cricket Collective Awards and the Business of Cricket Awards.

For more than 30 years, Raj has volunteered at Ifield Cricket Club, dedicating himself to growing the game both locally and across the Sussex community. From fundraising for new facilities to coaching youth players, his commitment has been unwavering.

From left to right: Ron Pearson, Keith Cook, Helen Smith, Raj Cherodian, Buster Lawrence (collecting on behalf of his father, David) and Alec Stewart receive their awards as the ECB’s inaugural Honorary Life Vice-Presidents (Photo: ECB/Steve Bardens)

The other five recipients were:

Keith Cook, who retired this year after more than 50 years as Cricket Operations Manager at Warwickshire County Cricket Club.

David Lawrence, who was a formidable fast bowler with 625 wickets in 280 matches for Gloucestershire and five Test appearances for England.

Ron Pearson, who spent 63 years transforming Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club into a true community hub.

Helen Smith, has devoted 47 years to Plymouth Civil Service & Roborough Cricket Club.

Alec Stewart, who is a legend of English cricket. Alec scored 8,463 Test runs across 133 Tests, setting the standard on the field and later as a coach and Director of Cricket.

Richard Thompson, ECB Chair, said: “It is a tremendous honour to recognise these six remarkable individuals as our first-ever Honorary Life Vice-Presidents. Each of them has made an extraordinary contribution to cricket — whether through decades of selfless volunteering, pioneering achievements on the field, or tireless work behind the scenes. Their stories are a powerful reminder of the many ways people enrich our game and help it thrive in communities across England and Wales.

“This new accolade is about more than just long service — it’s about impact. From grassroots dedication to leadership at the highest levels of the professional game, these individuals have broken down barriers, inspired generations, and left lasting legacies. They embody the very best of cricket’s values: passion, perseverance, and a deep commitment to inclusion and excellence.

“As we look to the future, it’s vital that we continue to celebrate those who devote themselves to our sport. These inaugural Honorary Life Vice-Presidents set a high bar, and I hope their recognition will inspire others to follow in their footsteps. On behalf of the ECB, I extend our heartfelt thanks and congratulations to each of them.”