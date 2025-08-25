Ifield gives survival hopes a boost, Three Bridges beat Cuckfield in thriller

Raminda Wijesooriya. Ifield Cricket Club. Pic SR2505111. SR Staff/Nationalworld

Ifield’s Sussex Cricket League Premier Division survival hopes got a boost on Saturday after a vital win over relegation rivals East Grinstead.

Ifield won comfortably by seven wickets with overseas star Raminda Wijesooriya hitting an unbeaten 62. Archit Patel took 3-13 as Grinstead were all out for 122.

The win lifted Ifield above Bognor at the bottom of the table and now they are just 11 points from safety with two games left and 60 point available.

This week they host Cuckfield while Grinstead travel to Preston Nomads. Bognor host Haywards Heath as the relegation battle hots up.

Three Bridges are still third after beating Cuckfield in thriller by just four runs.

Conor Golding top scored with 87 as Bridges finished their 50 overs of 253-9.

Cuckfield got close but 4-26 from Luke Beaufort and 3-37 from Rowan Naude saw them dismiss for Cuckfield for 249.

Bridges are just two points behind second-placed Nomads going into the final two games. This week they host Middleton.

