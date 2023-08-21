BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Ifield still in the hunt for automatic promotion after Slinfold win

Wins for Ifield, Steyning and Findon meant nothing changed at the top of the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West on Saturday.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 09:49 BST

Only five separates the sides with all three battling for just one automatic promotion spot. Findon lead on 384 points, Steyning have 382 and Ifield 379.

It will be a pivotal penultimate weekend of the season with Steyning hosting Findon. Ifield host Billingshurst on Saturday before a trip to Findon on the last day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ifield are still in the hunt thanks to a tight 12-run win over Slinford. Batting first, Ifield were dismissed for 207 with only brother Jack and Daniel Groves getting going with 41 and 36 respectively.

Joe Walker top-scored for Three Bridges in their defeat to Roffey. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorldJoe Walker top-scored for Three Bridges in their defeat to Roffey. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld
Joe Walker top-scored for Three Bridges in their defeat to Roffey. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

Dilshan De Silva was the pick of the Slinfold bowlers with 3-31. Slinfold were always in the chase, mainly thanks to Daniel Gracon’s unbeaten 56 but Daniel Groves (4-44), Raminda Wijesooriya (2-15) and Mahad Ahmed (2-31) helped dismiss Slinfold for 195 and ensure 30 precious points for Ifield.

In the same division, Crawley Eagles enjoyed a 69-run win at West Wittering. Tayyab Mahmood (73) and Ayyash Ziyam (43) batted well as Eagles posted 220/5 from their 45 overs. In reply, Zeeshan Khan was the pick of the Eagles bowlers with 3-31 as Wittering were bowled out for 151. The win confirmed Eagles place in the same division for next season. On Saturday they face Roffey 2nd XI.

In the Premier Division, Three Bridges lost by 92 runs to Roffey. Theo Rivers hit 113 and Matt Davies 80 as Roffey hit 272/6 from their 50 overs. Joe Walker hit 71 as Bridges were bowled out for 180. Bridges host Middleton on Saturday.

Related topics:Crawley EaglesSlinfoldBillingshurst