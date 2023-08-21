Wins for Ifield, Steyning and Findon meant nothing changed at the top of the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West on Saturday.

Only five separates the sides with all three battling for just one automatic promotion spot. Findon lead on 384 points, Steyning have 382 and Ifield 379.

It will be a pivotal penultimate weekend of the season with Steyning hosting Findon. Ifield host Billingshurst on Saturday before a trip to Findon on the last day.

Ifield are still in the hunt thanks to a tight 12-run win over Slinford. Batting first, Ifield were dismissed for 207 with only brother Jack and Daniel Groves getting going with 41 and 36 respectively.

Joe Walker top-scored for Three Bridges in their defeat to Roffey. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

Dilshan De Silva was the pick of the Slinfold bowlers with 3-31. Slinfold were always in the chase, mainly thanks to Daniel Gracon’s unbeaten 56 but Daniel Groves (4-44), Raminda Wijesooriya (2-15) and Mahad Ahmed (2-31) helped dismiss Slinfold for 195 and ensure 30 precious points for Ifield.

In the same division, Crawley Eagles enjoyed a 69-run win at West Wittering. Tayyab Mahmood (73) and Ayyash Ziyam (43) batted well as Eagles posted 220/5 from their 45 overs. In reply, Zeeshan Khan was the pick of the Eagles bowlers with 3-31 as Wittering were bowled out for 151. The win confirmed Eagles place in the same division for next season. On Saturday they face Roffey 2nd XI.