In pictures: Chichester Priory Park beat Billingshurst at Goodwood

Chi won the toss and elected to field in the Division 3 West clash but with their overseas man Miles O’Grady carrying an injury, he was unable to bowl.

The visitors' batters seemed set but couldn’t get the over rate up. The Billingshurst innings was steady without any fireworks but they had wickets in hand.

Chi felt keeping the opposition to 220-230 was possible but in the last five overs, the batsmen sprang to life – scoring 50 with a blast of boundaries to finish on 252-7. Andrew Crookham took 3-51.

Chichester’s batters showed they could get a start but no-one was kicking on. Lewis Hawes and Miles O’Grady steadoed things and started to put some pressure on to the fielding team. Hawes went for 46 with total on 147, but the arrival of Mike Smith started to turn the game.

A fifth wicket stand between Smith and O’Grady of 50 in 34 balls lifted Priory but O’Grady fell for 52 with the score on 234, and it looked very difficult for the home side – but Smith and Adam Bardouleau started to inch the hosts towards the target.

They needed 11 from the final over with Smith on strile – he scored two, four and two before a dot ball – then a two and a single off the final ball to clinch victory and leave Priory sixth in the table.

Chi are away to Ansty next.

