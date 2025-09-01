It's do or die for Bognor as they face vital relegation clash with East Grinstead on final day of the season

Bognor celebrate a wicket against Haywards Heath on Saturday | Picture: Martin Denyer

Bognor beat the rain and Haywards Heath on Saturday to set up a mouth-watering final day relegation clash with East Grinstead.

Bognor’s win was the only match to be completed as all others were washed out by the rain.

And Ryan Maskell’s side’s win means it’s winner takes all when they take on East Grinstead on Saturday. Bognor currently sit in the relegation zone but are just four points behind Grinstead.

Nothing but a win will save Bognor from the drop. Ifield, who are bottom, are all but relegated as a win in the Bognor v Grinstead game will see them go down.

Skipper Ryan Maskell celebrates the key wicket of Umar Amin | Picture: Martin Denyer

The only way Ifield survive is if they beat Middleton and the Bognor game is a tie or is postponed.

Maskell praised his side’s efforts in recent weeks to get them into this position of possible survival. “It was another big win for us,” said Maskell. “Saturday’s win against Haywards Heath was massive for us — not just in keeping our season alive, but in showing the importance of sticking together as a group.

"Over the past six weeks the boys have trusted each other and shown real resilience, and that’s exactly what I have asked of them.Results don’t always tell the full story, but the bond we’ve built as a squad and a club has been fantastic, and we’re hoping that unity will drive us on again next week against East Grinstead.”

It will be a tense game at Grinstead knowing it’s a winner takes all game. But Maskell said: “We’re really looking forward to the game against East Grinstead. There’s everything to play for, and we know how hard we’ve worked to turn our season around.

"To be in the position we’re in now is a credit to the group, and we’ll be doing everything we can to carry our momentum over the line next week.”

On Saturday Bognor beat Haywards Heath by seven wickets after the game was reduced. Heath batted first and got 234/8 from their 50 overs with Robert Anderson talking 3-32.

The second innings was interrupted leaving Bognor a DLS target of 97 from 22.3 overs and they got their for the loss of three wickets.