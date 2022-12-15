A well-known figure in Crawley cricket has been elected to a top role at the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

Ish Jalal pictured with Crawley Eagles cricketers at the launch of the Urban Plan for Cricket in Greater Crawley last year

Ish Jalal replaces Jon Filby as chair of the foundation, having previously been its vice-chair. He has also been chair of Crawley Eagles CC.

Phil Smith, Sarah Main and Anju Chauhan have been appointed as new Sussex Cricket Foundation trustees.

Trustee Katy Cooper replaces Nigel Russell as secretary, though Nigel remains as a trustee.

Jalal and the trustees were appointed through an open application/interview process with recommendations being put to the board who agreed to appointments.

Jalal said: “I am honoured to be appointed chair of Sussex Cricket Foundation.

"I must firstly thank Jon Filby for his hard work and total commitment to the foundation over the past three years.

"We all wish him well for the future in the vital role of chair of Sussex Cricket.

“I would also like to welcome our three new trustees, (Anju, Sarah and Phil) all of whom bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will add value and strength to the team.

"Having been an SCF Trustee for six years I have seen at first hand the positive impact cricket can make on people’s lives.

“I am confident and committed to collaborating with our teams to ensure we can improve and enhance more people’s lives through SCF programmes, projects, and initiatives into 2023 and beyond.”

New trustee Smith has worked for the British Paralympic Association (BPA) for the past 17 years, and is currently head of sport, a role in which he most recently led the team to the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing earlier this year as the Chef de Mission.

He has worked on seven Paralympic Games and had a senior role with the England team at the Commonwealth Games this summer in Birmingham.

Main leads the Campaign for Science and Engineering and has helped national science organisations such as the British Science Association reach and engage new communities with their work.