Jamaica awaits: It’s no ordinary pre-season cricket tour for Littlehampton, Clapham and Patching CC

Littlehampton, Clapham and Patching Cricket Club are about to jet off to Jamaica on a groundbreaking tour.

They are normally seen in action at The Sportsfield or elsewhere around the county in the summer months where they field a number of XIs in the Sussex League.

They are no strangers to the traditional cricket tour and have hosted teams visiting Sussex or have toured themselves – their most recent trip being to Devon a few years ago.

First team bowler Zack Sanderson works in the travel industry and has close ties on the cricket-crazy Caribbean island of Jamaica.

Chris Gayle is one of Jamaica's famous cricketing sons but Littlehampton won't be coming up against him... as far as they konw! Picture: Getty

After a lot of hard work and research and with the help of contacts and friends, he put together an itinerary for a two-week tour.

The club arranged a meeting to see how much interest there would be – and thoughts of sunshine, cricket and possibly a little rum punch made it viable.

Initially they were going to tour a year ago but Covid restrictions were still in place on the island. The club decided to postpone for a year and will now be able to enjoy all Jamaica has to offer.

A party of 18 will set off from Gatwick tomorrow with 14 playing members from a mixture of the club’s teams and a small fan club in tow.

There will be 40 and 20-over games against Manchester High School, Fairfield United and the University of the West Indies, Mona.