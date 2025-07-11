James Coles column: 'The home support makes a massive difference for everyone'

James Coles of Sussex acknowledges the crowd after reaching his century during the Rothesay County Championship between Sussex and Warwickshire at The 1st Central County Ground on July 01, 2025 in Hove, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

It was an exciting and tense night under the lights back at The 1st Central County Ground for Sussex fans, when the men’s team took on Kent in the Vitality Blast.

On a night when Sussex fans hoped to complete a priceless Blast double over their old rivals once the Spitfires were reduced to 110-8 in the 16th over, Joey Evison’s 48 not out put a spanner in the works for the Sharks.

It wasn’t to be the win the home side wanted, as they were beaten by two wickets with three balls to spare, in a low-scoring thriller at Hove.

Chasing 149, Kent were struggling on 112-8 after Sussex Captain, Tymal Mills, leading from the front, picked up two wickets in three balls in the 16th over.

“We were committed to the effort for the full 20 overs. I thought we fought really hard with the ball. We kept taking wickets, the energy and the effort was really good.”

He admitted his side, “probably need three wins out of the last four.” He went on to say, “you want to go into the last game with all possibilities in your control. We’ve got a busy week this week, and they’ll be two tough games away from home so we need to get winning again soon.” The two-wicket defeat to Kent left Sussex in a three-way tie for the Vitality Blast South Group’s fourth place.

It followed a mixed display, with both bat and ball, Tom Clark top-scoring with 29. One player who also stood out was Sussex all-rounder, James Coles, who put in an excellent display, taking 1-24 from four overs, and his partnership with Tom Clark made 49 from 28 balls, seeing the allrounder now averaging more than 27 with the bat.

The players were supported by the ground’s biggest crowd so far this season. Even on a Wednesday evening, the club sold over 4,500 tickets, with supporters packing out the ground and creating another great party atmosphere in Hove, proving once again that there really is no better place to watch cricket.

This week’s column is taken over by Sharks all-rounder, James Coles, who tells us about the importance of the home support, and what he loves about living and playing at Sussex.

“The home support makes a massive difference for everyone. It creates such a different buzz and makes games like Wednesday night so much more enjoyable, especially when they go down to the wire!

“⁠Sussex has now become my home and, hopefully, it will be for my whole career. I love how all my friends live close by, so there’s never a dull day, and we always do something together on our days off.

⁠”Brighton has so many great bars and clubs, with some great music and DJs playing. It’s one of the many things Brighton is known for, and one of the many things I love about it. It’s great to see the work the Sussex commercial team has done to bring that atmosphere into the ground. No matter if you are a cricket fan, or just out for an afternoon or evening with your mates, The 1st Central County Ground is a great place to be, especially the new Silly Point Pub [launched last month in partnership with Heineken and Brighton-based brewery Laine Brew Co.], which is based on the boundary and has a great list of DJs playing. One of them, Dan Weston, was playing there last Saturday, and came back on Wednesday night as a fan to watch. That’s great to see.

“I love my music so, as a player, I always enjoy hearing what the DJs have to offer. I find it allows me to switch off in between overs.

““I want to say thank you to everyone (especially my parents) for their continued support. Looking forward to your support at next Friday’s home game against Surrey. Hopefully, we can manage to bring home a trophy again this year!"