Jofra Archer ‘is England’s most exciting talent since Kevin Pietersen’

And Harmison, who was part of the famous 2005 Ashes-winning side with Pietersen, says Sussex star Archer can play a big role in this summer’s Ashes – as long as England don’t try to wring too many overs out of him after a long period of injuries.
Harmison said: “It's great to see Jofra back playing, for him more than anything else. I just want to see the boy back playing cricket.
"He is one of the most exciting talents I've seen in cricket for a long long time. Probably, from an England point of view, he's the most exciting talent since Kevin Pietersen.
“I was in the group when that big lad from South Africa came over with his daft haircut and you're thinking 'who on earth is this?' and 'what on earth is this?' and then it was probably the most exciting few years that English cricket had, that 2005 period, where KP took the world by surprise.
"I think when Jofra comes on the scene, it's probably the most excited I've been since KP.
“If you want to talk about him playing for England, it's like priming a racehorse before a big race, you've got the Ashes in June, can they get him in peak condition to hit Australia three or four times throughout that series?
"I don't think he can play in all five Tests, I don't think it's possible for him or Mark Wood to play in all five but it's so good to see him back playing.
"If he can bowl 18 overs out of 20 in two of the three ODIs coming up in Bloemfontein and Kimberley then it will be a good step towards a positive recovery for Jofra.”