Jofra Archer ‘is England’s most exciting talent since Kevin Pietersen’

As Jofra Archer makes his England return today in the first one-day international in South Africa, former England pace bowler Steve Harmison has described him as the national team’s most exciting new talent since Kevin Pietersen.

And Harmison, who was part of the famous 2005 Ashes-winning side with Pietersen, says Sussex star Archer can play a big role in this summer’s Ashes – as long as England don’t try to wring too many overs out of him after a long period of injuries.

Harmison said: “It's great to see Jofra back playing, for him more than anything else. I just want to see the boy back playing cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is one of the most exciting talents I've seen in cricket for a long long time. Probably, from an England point of view, he's the most exciting talent since Kevin Pietersen.

Jofra Archer bowls during a England Net Session at Mangaung Oval this week in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“I was in the group when that big lad from South Africa came over with his daft haircut and you're thinking 'who on earth is this?' and 'what on earth is this?' and then it was probably the most exciting few years that English cricket had, that 2005 period, where KP took the world by surprise.

"I think when Jofra comes on the scene, it's probably the most excited I've been since KP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you want to talk about him playing for England, it's like priming a racehorse before a big race, you've got the Ashes in June, can they get him in peak condition to hit Australia three or four times throughout that series?

"I don't think he can play in all five Tests, I don't think it's possible for him or Mark Wood to play in all five but it's so good to see him back playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad