Jofra Archer shock: Sussex and England man OUT for season

It is a huge blow to Sussex and England, who hoped to have the paceman firing on all cylinders again at some point this summer.

It is the latest in a series of injury setbacks Archer has suffered in the past couple of years.

Sussex said: "No timeframe has been set for his return. A management plan will be determined following further specialist opinion over the coming days. Everybody at the club wishes Jof a speedy recovery."

The 27-year-old,has not played since last July following two elbow operations. Archer was on track in his recovery and was hoping to play domestic cricket this month, only to feel soreness in his back last week, the BBC said.

He is also set to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia in the autumn.