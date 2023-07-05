In a split second, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey put himself into British sporting folklore, but not necessarily for all the right reasons.

The controversial dismissal of England’s Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s has polarised opinion and driven the biggest wedge between England and Australia since neither would lay claim to Peter Andre.

Going by the laws of cricket, it was out – but the crux of the argument now raging is: Was it in the spirit of the game?

Clearly not, and while the Aussies were quick to point out Bairstow had done the same thing, I think the real issue actually starts in another country some years ago.

Jonny Bairstow of England is dismissed by Alex Carey during Day Five of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

On March 24, 2018 while playing in a Test against South Africa, Australian Cameron Bancroft was caught by TV cameras tampering with the ball using sandpaper and adhesive tape.

Subsequently both Australian captain Steve Smith, and vice-captain David Warner were found to be involved in the blatant act of cheating, and all three players received a worldwide ban from the sport.

Long before the sandpaper was even purchased from the hardware store the Aussies’ reputation followed them like a bad smell across the planet.

Redemption and rehabilitation was a big ask, but as depicted in the TV documentary series on Amazon, The Test, it appeared they had turned the corner and rebuilt their standing as one of the globe’s major cricketing nations, with a new 21st century attitude to the game.

Smith and Warner were welcomed back into the fold like two modern day prodigal sons. But now, has the mask slipped?

For the ‘Baggy Greens’ so much is at stake. The Ashes is everything to them, nothing else in sport matters as much – so winning, whatever it takes, is paramount to them.

There is no doubt Bairstow’s dismissal is a pivotal moment. Had the Aussies withdrawn their appeal, as many feel they should have, England would probably have won the Test and levelled the series. But the Aussies are 2-0 up, and neither country has turned over this deficit to win the coveted urn in 141 years.

