Little Common’s push for promotion remains on track after overcoming Division 3 West runners-up Chichester Priory Park in the play-off challenger match.

The Ramblers secured their post-season place by finishing 2nd in Division 3 East. The play-off format spans two weeks: first, the challenger match between the East and West second-placed teams, then the winner advances to face the 8th-placed side in Division 2 – in this case, Buxted Park.

The winner of that eliminator fixture will earn a place in Division 2 for the 2026 season.

Heavy rainfall during the week leading up to last Saturday’s challenger match against Chi Priory Park – at Glynde CC – raised doubts about whether play would even be possible.

Despite efforts to keep the wicket covered, wind and rain left it damp and unplayable on the Saturday, forcing a 24-hour delay. On Sunday conditions remained difficult, but the umpires, eager to see cricket played, pushed for a noon start, mindful that further rain was expected later in the day.

Given the forecast, Little Common’s stronger regular-season record (13 wins, four losses, one abandonment) compared to Chichester’s (10 wins, six losses, two abandonments) meant they would progress if rain forced another abandonment. Still, the toss carried huge importance – and it went Chichester’s way.

Unsurprisingly, they opted to bowl first on a bowler-friendly wicket.

The decision looked inspired early on. Little Common’s openers Crathern (2) and Johnson (4) fell cheaply, leaving Ramblers reeling at 9–2.

Chichester sensed an opportunity, but Chris Meredith steadied nerves at the crease. Fresh off a half-century in the final league game at Crowhurst Park, he was joined by Ben Atkin in a patient rebuilding effort.

Atkin made 18 before departing at 43–3, but Meredith found a crucial partner in all-rounder Kaleb Auld. Known primarily for his bowling – he topped the Division 3 charts with 35 wickets – Auld had already chipped in 385 runs across the season. This time, he delivered the innings of his time at Little Common.

Batting with controlled aggression early and unleashing powerful strokes later, Auld produced a remarkable unbeaten 127 on a testing surface. Meredith complemented him superbly, rotating the strike and adding a second successive half-century before falling for 68. Together, they compiled a vital 170-run stand that not only rescued the innings but also consumed valuable time with rain on the horizon.

Skipper Jon Meredith rotated the strike in the closing overs to ensure Auld faced as much of the bowling as possible, and the Ramblers closed on 252–4 from their 45 overs – a commanding total in the circumstances.

As the players broke for tea, the rain returned and this time it didn’t stop. With Chichester facing an uphill task and no resumption possible, Little Common were confirmed winners and advanced to the play-off final.

Captain Jon Meredith said: “At the toss it felt like it would be tough to post a score like that, so huge credit goes to Kaleb and Chris. At different points this season everyone in the squad has stepped up. To reach the play-off final is a massive achievement, and we’ll give everything to earn Division 2 cricket next year.”

Little Common now face Buxted Park in the play-off final on Saturday (20th September), 11:30am, at Glynde CC. A large crowd is expected, with refreshments available for supporters.