Lancashire sign former Horsham cricketer

Outgoing Horsham chairman Richard Marshall said: “When he was with us Will could always be relied upon to bowl good lines and lengths and generally took two or three wickets at the top of the innings, and he was a very good fielder.

"His experience gained from his time at Horsham has stood him in good stead as he has become a regular in the Canterbury District team back home in New Zealand (for whom he has taken 116 wickets at an average of 22.90).”

Williams has been given a short term red ball deal with Lancashire and was brought straight into their side versus Warwickshire at Edgbaston, where, on Day 1 he opened the bowling and was by far the most economical exponent, taking an impressive 2-42 from 24 overs.

Will Williams playing for Horsham CC in 2013 / Picture: Derek Martin

Lancashire CCC’s announcement stated: “During the recent 2021/22 Plunkett Shield season, Williams was the fourth highest wicket taker in the competition, picking up 25 dismissals at just 21.52. The short-term addition of Williams will boost the Club’s seam bowling options at a time when James Anderson and Luke Wood are both away on international duty and Saqib Mahmood and Jack Blatherwick have been ruled out through injury.” Director of Cricket Mark Chilton saying: “With the loss of four seamers due to a combination of international selection and injury, the Club has moved quickly to utilise our remaining overseas slot and strengthen the squad for this month’s two County Championship fixtures.

“Will has an excellent First-Class bowling record, performing at a consistent level in the Plunkett Shield since signing his first professional contract with Canterbury in 2017, and his name has been on the Club’s radar for some time now.