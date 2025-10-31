Sussex have signed experienced batsman Jack Leaning on a three-year contract from Kent.

He joins Sussex with an outstanding first-class record to his name – 6,277 runs in 131 matches at an average of 32.18, including 11 centuries, 31 fifties and a career-best 220 not out.

While the 32-year-old right-hander brings proven quality to the Sussex squad, he also brings further experience and leadership to an ever-increasingly talented dressing room at Hove.

Leaning will be available to play across all three formats for Sussex.

Jack Leaning in action for Kent last year (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Sussex Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace said: “We are delighted that Jack has committed to our project here at Hove – he is the experienced player that we need currently to help take the team to the next level in our desire to win the County Championship and the T20 Blast.

“We have been looking for the experience Jack brings with his batting, and he also shares our appetite for winning and is a very good professional.

“I have known Jack for a long time, and he all the qualities that we as a team and Club need right now. The great work the entire coaching staff has done to develop a lot of our home-grown players over the last six or seven years means we now have the right balance in our squad.

“The development hasn’t just happened in the last three years. To help us win trophies every so often you need a good, experienced player to help our own players on their journey, and I’m delighted Jack is here to help us with that.”

Leaning expressed his excitement about the move, saying: “I’m buzzing. It’s something that wasn’t necessarily on the radar a short while ago, but now it’s come up I’m really excited.

It’s obviously a club that is doing really well at the moment, certainly on the way up, and I’m really looking forward to being back in Division One as well.”

Leaning is the fourth new addition to the squad ahead of the 2026 campaign, following the signatures of Danny Briggs, Dom Goodman and Tom Price.