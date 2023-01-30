Leg spinner Archie Lenham has signed a contract extension with Sussex CCC.

The 18-year-old from Eastbourne is the second homegrown player to extend his contract with Sussex, following the news last week that Tom Clark also signed for another year with Sussex.

Lenham, whose father and grandfather both played for Sussex, made his first team debut at the age of 16 in 2021 against Gloucestershire in the T20 Vitality Blast, making him the second-youngest player in Blast history.

On debut he took 1-34, but it was In front of the Sky Sports cameras at The 1st Central County Ground in his next appearance that Lenham announced himself. Taking 3-14 from his three overs, Lenham helped the Sussex Sharks to an emphatic nine-wicket victory over the Hampshire Hawks.

Archie Lenham in T20 action for Sussex | Picture: Sussex Cricket \ Southern News & Pictures (SNAP)

Lenham said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a contract extension with my boyhood club and cannot wait for the next few seasons. Hopefully we can continue to improve as a squad and win some silverware in the coming years.”

He also made an impact in the County Championship last season, with his best batting and bowling figures coming against Leicestershire, when he made a crucial 48 with the bat and then followed it up by taking 4-84 to secure a draw for Sussex.

