Lightning strike to win Junior DK Cup

A total of 60 junior section boys and girls took part in the second running of Horley Cricket Club's Junior DK Cup on Bank Holiday Monday.

They played in six mixed teams, playing six over-a-side games, similar to the adult counterpart that inspired it. Despite a couple of heavy rain showers, organiser Aidan Spalding and his team of volunteer helpers kept the games ticking along and ensured everyone was fed and watered.

The games were competitive and very entertaining for the many spectators with numerous big hits and some great efforts in the field.

The final between Balcombe Bears and Langshott Lightning was no exception with Bears captain Will Basting setting up a good total to defend, hitting an unbeaten 25. Set 51 to win, the Lighting looked for a positive start but big-hitting Tom Jowett was brilliantly caught by George Rose off Eoin Spalding from the second ball of the innings for four. This brought Jake Bardsley to the crease who produced an innings to match Basting’s efforts, scoring 23 before being bowled by William Richards.

The winning team, Langshott Lightning | Picture by Dan Spalding

It was left to captain Naomi Hamilton to bring the game home with a quick-fire 17 off eight balls, including a six over the longest boundary to seal the win for the Lightning. Kian Lavery was five not out.

Cricket chairman Dave Bunn said: “It’s a big thanks to the many of you who made this event a success – the BBQ cooks, scorers, umpires, raffle-ticket sellers, and a big shout out to Aidan for your organisation of the event.

"Also, thanks to the parents and players – without you this event couldn't happen, and looking around today I've seen some good cricket and there were some close games. So, on behalf of the committee thank you."

