'Like a swamp' - Haywards Heath Cricket Club frustrated as blocked drain causes 1/3 of outfield to be out of action

The start of the Sussex Cricket League season has been hit but wet weather – but one team is suffering more than most.

Haywards Heath Cricket Club does not know yet when it will be able to start playing home games because of a blocked drain causing damage to the outfield. Their first scheduled Division 2 home game this weekend (Saturday, May 13) against Hastings and St Leonard’s Priory has already been postponed.

And chairman Matt Jones does not yet know when they will be able to play at Clair Park again.

He told us: “It’s all very frustrating at the moment at Clair Park. A blocked/collapsed drain is causing one third of the outfield to be out of action, like a swamp, impassable and roped off.

The roped off area at Clair Park - home of Haywards Heath Cricket Club

“Mid Sussex District Council’s drainage contractor is back out today [Thursday, May 11] for attempt number three to find the issue, in the meantime there is no fixtures at Clair Park, Junior and Seniors.”

Last week’s first round of the Sussex Cricket League season was completely wiped out by the weather with not one fixture being played. The 2022 season only saw one game halted by rain – and that was Mayfield’s match against West Chiltington.

Saturday’s game between Three Bridges v Horsham in the Premier Division has already been called off and others are at risk.

And Jones does not know when they will get to play their first fixture – and they cannot find any other grounds to play their fixtures. "No timeframe at the moment, hoping for some positive finding today, but weather is not helping mind,” he said.