The 2025 campaign delivered unprecedented success, with both the 1st XI and 2nd XI earning promotion. The 1st XI secured their place in Division 2 after a thrilling playoff victory, while the 2nd XI climbed into Division 6 following a consistent season and dominant finish after the halfway point.

Chairman Paul Meredith expressed his gratitude to all players and volunteers for their dedication and commitment, describing the year as “a fantastic achievement for everyone involved with the club”.

1st XI Awards: Batsman of the Year:Malcolm Johnson – an incredible 815 runs, plus another 91 in the playoffs; Players’ Player:Malcolm Johnson – recognised by his teammates for his outstanding contribution; Bowler of the Year:Kaleb Auld – the overseas star took 35 wickets, more than any other bowler in Division 3, playing a crucial role in promotion.

Reflecting on the campaign, skipper Jon Meredith said: “We only used 13 players across the whole season, which shows the commitment of the squad. Everyone had a match-defining moment, and we’re thrilled to have achieved back-to-back promotions.”

2nd XI Awards: The 2nd XI also celebrated promotion, led by standout performances from David Till, who picked up both the Players’ Player and Bowler of the Year awards after taking 30 wickets – the most in Division 7.

Alex Coombs earned the Batting Award with 522 runs, narrowly missing out on the Players’ Player vote.

Other Team Award Winners: 3rd XI Players’ Player: Charlie Hemsley; 3rd XI Batsman: Neil Cleave; 3rd XI Bowler: Steve Brook; 4th XI Players’ Player: Freddie Till; 4th XI Batsman: Kevin Feakins; 4th XI Bowler: David Oughton.

The club’s indoor and midweek T20 side, the Lightning Cats, also recognised their top performers: Jacob Koziel (Indoor Cat of the Year) and Chris Meredith (T20 Sussex Slam Cat of the Year).

The final award of the evening was the infamous “Duck Award” — a large wooden duck that’s been handed down for nearly 50 years. This year’s “winner” (or perhaps loser!) was Renay Meadows, who produced a match-winning innings for the 1st XI on opening day before following it up with an unfortunate and unprecedented run of five consecutive ducks.

Looking ahead the Ramblers are continuing to grow in 2026, with plans to launch their first-ever women’s team, joining an already thriving youth section catering for boys and girls from age five upwards.

Those interested in getting involved can find more information via the club’s Play-Cricket website or by contacting Jake Ralph via email [email protected]

Winter nets for all teams begin in January.

1 . Contributed Malcolm Johnson finished a fine season with over 1,000 runs in all competitions Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Jacob and Chris were named as the Cats of the Year Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Neil Cleave, Charlie Hemsley and Steve Brook took the awards for the 3rd XI Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Renay Meadows' unprecedented run of ducks won him the infamous duck award Photo: Submitted