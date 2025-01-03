Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jake Ralph has been presented with the Sussex Cricket Foundation Coach of the Year gong at the Cricket Collective Awards for 2024 for his work in developing a new junior set-up at Little Common Ramblers CC.

The club always had a good colts set-up – and it provided many of the 1st XI players in last season’s side who won promotion to Division 3 East of the Sussex League.

However, in 2018 this came to an end with the final U14s group moving into adult cricket.

Jake and his group of volunteers created a new set-up in 2022, starting with no junior members, and this has thrived and last summer had over 100 children aged between five and 13 training and playing regularly for the club.

Jake Ralph, Little Common Ramblers CC Colts Co-Ordinator, with his Sussex Cricket Collective award

Jake said: ‘It was fantastic for the club and group of volunteers that we have been recognised for the endless effort we have put in.

"To get such large numbers attending is massively rewarding and the kids seem to love playing.

"We want to continue building on this and creating accessible cricket for all ages locally to continue growing the sport that we love, so come on down and check out what we’re up to.”

In 2025, the club has expanded again to four adult sidesm creating a pathway for children into the adult game.

The club provides free cricket on Saturday mornings throughout the summer for ages five to 13 and indoor cricket during the winter, which starts again in February.

For more information or to get involved, please contact Little Common Ramblers on their social media or Jake directly on [email protected]