Lord March’s Racing XI to play Sussex Cricket Foundation in Alan Lee Memorial Match at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Goodwood's annual charity cricket match, which takes place during the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, will be between Lord March's Racing XI and Sussex Cricket Foundation.

The Alan Lee Memorial Trophy will be played at Goodwood Cricket Club on Tuesday, July 29, from 6pm, in aid of Sussex Cricket Foundation.

The Foundation works to help increase awareness and grow the game from grassroots level, making it accessible to all and supporting diversity while raising funds for its local programmes.

Lord March's Racing XI will comprise a number of horse racing personalities. Meanwhile, Sussex Select XI will feature members of the Sussex Women's team, Sussex Disability team, ex-professionals and local club cricketers.

The Alan Lee Memorial Cricket match will take place on Tuesday, July 29 | Photo by Jayson Fong

The match is played every year in front of Goodwood House – in recent years in memory of racing and cricket journalist Alan Lee, who passed away in 2015.

Cricket is the oldest of the sports played at Goodwood and has been supported by all the Dukes of Richmond. It has been associated with Goodwood since at least 1702. The earliest known written laws of cricket were drawn up for a game between the 2nd Duke of Richmond and Mr Broderick of Peper Harow in 1727.

Gary Wallis-Tayler, Community Cricket Director at Sussex Cricket, said: "I am delighted that Goodwood has chosen to support the Sussex Cricket Foundation this year. It gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase the work of the Foundation, strengthen our links with the local community and showcase players from our various Sussex teams. I hope this is the start of a successful long-term partnership with Goodwood and I am extremely grateful for its support.”

James Crespi, Goodwood Racecourse Director, said: “Renowned as England’s greatest sporting estate, a love of sport is at the heart of all that we do here at Goodwood.

Goodwood Cricket Club's thatched pavilion has the perfect view of the ground looking on to Goodwood House | Photo by Jayson Fong

"We want people to be fully immersed in and enjoy all the sports we have on offer, whether that’s horseracing, motorsport, golf, shooting, flying, or cricket. We are proud to be raising money for Sussex Cricket Foundation as they play Lord March’s Racing XI after a superb afternoon of horseracing at Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar.”

Before the charity match gets under way, Sussex Cricket Foundation will host a girls’ softball tournament between 3pm and 5.30pm. at Goodwood Cricket Club.

For more information and entry details about the 6-a-side Dynamos Softball, contact [email protected].