Low-scoring thriller at Lewes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lewes St Michaels put in a top-notch bowling and fielding performance to get Laughton all out for 68.
Naimat Zafary finishing on unbelievable figures of 6-8. There were three spectacular catches from Pratik Patel, Tom Bradford and Shrey Nilvarna. James Russell top scored with 26 for the visitors.
Saints struggled in reply in tricky conditions against a strong bowling attack (Adrian Breeds taking 5-12) and slumped to 9 wickets down with 26 required.
George Scott (19 not out), with ice in his veins, knocked off the remaining runs with some superb strikes, while Ash 'Leach' Williams, for the second week running, played a selfless defensive innings to help steer LSM to their second win from two in the league.