Low-scoring thriller at Lewes

Laughton 68 all outLewes St Michaels 69 for 9

Lewes St Michaels put in a top-notch bowling and fielding performance to get Laughton all out for 68.

Naimat Zafary finishing on unbelievable figures of 6-8. There were three spectacular catches from Pratik Patel, Tom Bradford and Shrey Nilvarna. James Russell top scored with 26 for the visitors.

Saints struggled in reply in tricky conditions against a strong bowling attack (Adrian Breeds taking 5-12) and slumped to 9 wickets down with 26 required.

LSM innings at theConvent Field .