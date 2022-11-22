Sussex cricket legend and former T20 captain Luke Wright is retiring from professional cricket to take over as the ECB’s England men's selector.

Wright’s new role – which starts next March – is a fantastic opportunity for him, but his retirement is a big loss to Sussex, who had hoped to have him back in their T20 Blast team in 2023.

In over 400 matches for the club across all formats, Wright accumulated over 16,000 runs and 30 centuries. To this day, he is the highest scorer in T20 Blast history with 5026 runs for the Sharks.

The explosive batsman has spent 18 years at the County Ground and was part of the Sussex teams that won the County Championship in 2006 and 2007.

Luke Wright in T20 Blast Finals day action at Edgebaston for Sussex, for whon he has had a long and glittering career | Picture: Southern News & Pictures (SNAP) / Sussex Cricket

Ever present at the top of the order, Wright also helped to deliver the T20 Cup in 2009, as well as consecutive Pro40 titles in 2008 and 2009.

Wright said: “A huge thank you to Sussex for the most incredible 19 seasons at the club. I am very proud of what I achieved individually and as a team during my time. I would like to thank everyone connected to the club for the support I've had ever since moving here. I gave my everything and I hope that showed on the pitch.

“I would also like to thank my friends and family for the love, support and sacrifices they gave to make my career possible. And finally, my brother Ashley who has been my batting coach from start to finish. I will always be a Sussex fan”

While he became known as one of the best in the game with the bat, Wright was a genuine all-rounder in his earlier years. He took 118 wickets in First-Class cricket at an average of 38.81, and with best figures of 5-65.

England's Luke Wright hits out in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2012 | Picture: Getty

As well as delivering domestic trophies and records, Wright was a major part of England’s World T20 winning team in 2010, and although he was known for his ability to smash boundaries all over the ground, he dismissed the in-form Cameron White in the final against Australia.

Sussex coach and former teammate of Wright, James Kirtley, said: "I was there at the start as a player when he was an exciting young talent and one that you couldn’t help but want to support and nurture, but very quickly he found his own feet and made it to international cricket.

"He took the T20 game by storm and I feel very privileged to have been there at the end as a coach to see him make 5000 T20 runs.

"The way that he went about his cricket with the fearlessness, he set a mindset and model on how to play T20 cricket and he deserves all the plaudits for a fantastic career.

"I feel very lucky to have played with and in a coaching capacity worked with, but most importantly I can call him a friend and I am sure he will do great things in his new role."

Sussex performance director Keith Greenfield added: “Luke as clearly been an outstanding player for us over a long period, his explosive batting has caused many headaches for opposition bowlers and a joy for our supporters to see and enjoy. We wish him all the very best in his new role and thank him for all his efforts for the club.”

Wright will always be synonymous with Sussex, not only for the honours and success he delivered, but also his entertaining approach to the game. Sussex added: “Everyone at the Club wishes Wrighty all the best in his new venture. Once a Shark, always a Shark. #GOSBTS.”

NEW ROLE

In his new England role, Wright will join the group responsible for picking national men’s squads.

Wright will have input into all England Men’s squads and team selections from senior teams to Lions and Young Lions. He will share responsibility for selection with coaches and captains of the red and white ball teams, England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key, Performance Director Mo Bobat and Player ID Lead David Court.

Once he takes up the role, he will be responsible for being across all domestic cricket in the summer, will be involved in decisions on Central Contracts, and will work closely with Bobat, Court and the scouting network on talent identification. He will also work with the ECB science and medicine team on player availability and programming.

Rob Key, Managing Director, England Men’s Cricket, said: “Off the back of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup win and a successful summer for our men’s Test team, I’m delighted that Luke will be joining as England Selector. With his significant experience of playing in England and overseas as well as his in-depth knowledge of county cricket, he will be an important voice in squad selection while also helping to identify the next generation of England stars.

“It’s an exciting time for England men’s cricket, but with the Ashes and the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup next year there is a lot of hard work ahead if we are to build upon what has been an exciting year.”

Wright said: “It’s a huge honour and privilege to take on this role, one that I am incredibly excited about. With the Ashes and ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup next year, I can’t wait to get started and try to contribute after what has been a fantastic year for England men’s cricket.”

Wright began his career at Leicestershire before joining Sussex in 2004 where he has played ever since. He played more than 100 times for England between 2007 and 2014, winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2010, and has also played in overseas leagues including the Big Bash League, Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League. He has recently been gaining coaching experience.

