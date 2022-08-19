Maskell is magnificent for Bognor - Middleton CC's notable treble

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Maskell was in superb form again for Bognor | Picture: Martin Denyer

Bognor v Three Bridges - Sussex Premier League

It was a perfect Patron’s Day for Bognor and captain Ryan Maskell as the first XI consolidated their grip on fourth place in the league with a win over Three Bridges.

Batting first, Bognor smashed their way to a first-team league record score of 327-4, thanks to Maskell’s sensational, brutal 178.

His innings came off only 143 balls, featuring 20 fours and seven sixes in front of a partisan home crowd.

At one point a double hundred was a genuine opportunity, only for him to fall with 12 balls of the innings remaining.

At the other end, Kiwi Nick Stobart smacked a rapid 74* of his own off only 65 balls as wayward bowling from Bridges was savagely punished.

In reply, however, despite two early wickets for Taylor Jaycocks (3-48), Bognor were off the pace with the ball.

Bridges captain Joe Walker stroked a sublime 104 off 118 balls – a well deserved maiden league century.

At one stage, Bridges had an outside chance of victory as Luke Bellars blitzed a rapid 54* in perfect batting conditions.

But Joe Ashmore’s 3-52 eventually proved the difference as Bognor ran out winners by 22 runs.

Bognor go to second-placed Horsham this weekend.

West Wittering v Ram - Division 4 West

West Wittering won the toss and decided to bat first on a brownish outfield, with many of the batsmen contributing to the score.

Most of them were set for a large score but eventually perished with the sun beating down on them.

Tom Gaskin scored 25, Sam Caddy 14, Zack Stewart 21, Ted Bloomfield 26, skipper Brandon Trimmer 40, Alex Fitzgerald 41 and Harry Staight 26.

That gave a total of 240 all out with a single ball left in the innings.

Best of the Ram bowlers, Amish Patel with 3-63, Deeyam Patel 2-24. Viren Ptael 2-44 and Amit Patel 2-68.

Regular wickets fell for the Ram team with contributions from Rakesh Patel 11, Arup Ghose 15, Amish Patel 11, Ajaykumar Patel 13, Nikesh Patel 15 not out and Viren Patel 11.

They were all out for 101 and the best of the Wittering bowlers were Carl Tupper with 3-27, Joe Pink 2-14, Jordan Dear 2-24 and Harry Staight 2-28.

Another 30 points for the current league leaders, who have three games to go to make sure of promotion.

Clymping v Aldwick - Division 6 West

Despite making a healthy 228-9 from their 40 overs, Aldwick's bowlers could not replicate the form of their batsmen as Clymping got home by five wickets with eight balls to spare.

Aldwick's skipper Alex Cooper (76) once again top scored for his team, closely followed by Luke Barkes (47) and there were useful runs from Ian Horner (22) .

There was a brace apiece for Clymping bowlers Paddy Horne (2-21), David Wells (2-43) and Charlie Horne (2-45).

Chasing, the home side got off to a confident start with openers Joe Bain (94) and Alan Budd (37) creating a platform for victory with an opening partnership of 85 runs.

Then with further consolidation from Alex Harris (32) and skipper Paddy Horne (27*) the win was sealed.

Aldwick face Steyning this weekend.

Arundel 2nd v Bognor 2nd - Division 6 West

To complete a great day for the Maskell family, Gary Maskell scored 102 as Bognor racked up 245-8, before a brilliant 7-23 from Sam Adams dismissed Arundel for 110, Bognor revitalising their outside chances of promotion.

Bognor 3rd v Bosham 2nd

Simon Love’s 76* was in vain as Bosham overhauled Bognor’s 261-8 thanks to 93 not out from Josh Darby.

Aldwick 2nd v Middleton Academy - Division 12 West South

Aldwick posted a respectable 155 all out with good knocks along the way from James Ryder (28), Dan Austin (19) and Mark Lester (18), who did their best against Middleton Academy wicket-takers Vivaan Dixit (3-29), Finlay Dorday (2-29 ) and Michael Kearnes ( 2-25 ) .

in the end. Aldwick needed more runs. as Academy opener Stephen Mackley (64) stood firm, despite a slight wobble caused by Ryan Dawson's 2 cheap wickets (2-19).

Garry Simmonds (36) and Charlie Stewart (18*) helped take their side over the line in the 34th over but not before Luke Adams (2-21) , Mike Bennett (1-37) and William Wreford (1-13) had taken further wickets.

This weekend Aldwick play Bognor at West Meads.

Middleton CC

It was a Super Sunday for Middleton CC as their first, second and third teams all won their semi-finals of the Sussex League’s T20 competitions.

All three are through to finals at the start of September at the County Ground in Hove.

At Middleton the 1st XI entertained Eastbourne. Having won the toss and chosen to bat, the two openers went quickly which left Mason Robinson and Mahesh Rawat to piece together a crucial 51-run partnership, Robinson top scoring with 38.

A swashbuckling unbeaten 34 from Ajit Sambhi helped take the score up to 132 from 20 overs.

Sean Heather was in the unusual position of opening the bowling taking 4-7 to leave the visitors in big trouble. Sam Green bowled a brilliant three-over spell that saw him take four wickets for just five runs.

Eastbourne collapsed to 58 all out.

At Preston Nomads the 2nd XI batted first and posted exactly the same score - 132 – as they took on Three Bridges 2nd XI.

Richard Cox (36), Murray Carter (23) and Rocco Gamblin (28) were backed by a late flurry from Bandon Hanley.

In reply Middleton reduced Bridges to 21-4, with two wickets apiece for Hanley and Bell.

Three Bridges needed six off the last ball to win, skipper Chris Spedding kept his cool and took a wicket to clinch to a five-run victory.

The 3rd XI took on Crawley Eagles 4ths. Batting first they scored 139 with Harry Pacey top scoring with 32 and knocks down the order from Ben Mackley (27) and Matthew Bellamy (18).

In reply Eagles at 86-1 looked well set but the Middleton bowlers fought back superbly, taking wickets at regular intervals.