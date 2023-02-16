The wait is over – but it has been a much longer one than usual.

So with an even greater sense of anticipation, the Sussex Cricket League has released the fixtures for the forthcoming season.

The first matches in the Premier division are on Saturday May 6, the day of King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster, with the county’s cricket community asking which clubs will be crowned when the season ends on September 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As before at the top end of the league, the first five and last four matches will be on a 50-overs-per-side win/lose basis, while in weeks 6-14 of the season fixtures will be declaration games comprising a maximum of 110 overs.

Roffey CC, the 2022 Sussex Premier League champions - but who will be crowned this summer?

On the opening day of the season Cuckfield, returning to the Premier after last season’s promotion, will host current title holders and serial champions Roffey, while senior contenders in last year’s campaign - East Grinstead – welcome Three Bridges.

Much-revived, confident Horsham will be at home to newcomers Mayfield, and Middleton entertain their impressive near neighbours, Bognor. The final match in the opening salvo, at Fulking, will be between recent champions Preston Nomads and Eastbourne, home club of the iconic Lenham cricket dynasty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad