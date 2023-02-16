So with an even greater sense of anticipation, the Sussex Cricket League has released the fixtures for the forthcoming season.
The first matches in the Premier division are on Saturday May 6, the day of King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster, with the county’s cricket community asking which clubs will be crowned when the season ends on September 2.
As before at the top end of the league, the first five and last four matches will be on a 50-overs-per-side win/lose basis, while in weeks 6-14 of the season fixtures will be declaration games comprising a maximum of 110 overs.
On the opening day of the season Cuckfield, returning to the Premier after last season’s promotion, will host current title holders and serial champions Roffey, while senior contenders in last year’s campaign - East Grinstead – welcome Three Bridges.
Much-revived, confident Horsham will be at home to newcomers Mayfield, and Middleton entertain their impressive near neighbours, Bognor. The final match in the opening salvo, at Fulking, will be between recent champions Preston Nomads and Eastbourne, home club of the iconic Lenham cricket dynasty.
Cricket squares round Sussex are in advanced stages of preparation, new players are being recruited and strategies are being honed, with the prospect of another intriguing season in the offing. Bring it on!