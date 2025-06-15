McAndrew takes 6-21 as Sussex Sharks complete Blast double over Glamorgan

Sussex Sharks completed a double over Glamorgan thanks to a devastating spell of 6-21 from Australian international Nathan McAndrew at Sophia Gardens.

A strong all round performance kept Sussex well in the running for a quarter-final spot – this was their fourth win in six and came 24 hours after Essex had the better of a Hove clash that was eventually rained off.

Harrison Ward set the tone for the Sussex innings with 55 from 24 balls inside the powerplay despite appearing to pull a muscle which prevented him from fielding. All of Sussex’s top order contributed to send them to 199-7.

McAndrew backed up Sussex’s batting effort returning 6-21, and despite Dan Douthwaite’s quickfire 40 and Colin Ingram’s 21-ball 37 keeping Glamorgan in the chase, they fell to 172 all out.

Harrison Ward on his way to a half-century for Sussex in a win over Glamorgan in the Vitality Blast at Sophia Gardens - Picture by Huw Evans Picture Agency.

McAndrew said: "It was a really well polished performance from the team – 199 was a really good total with the pitch actually skidding on and getting easier later on.

"Harrison Ward and John Simpson batted really well and we've got a really experience bowling attack now so we feel if we get a total like that we're confident to defend it. Douthwaite came out clearing the ropes at the end but we held our nerve.

"I found if I was too short it was sitting up, which is a trap we fell into, so I was trying to be a little bit fuller on a risk-reward length and they'd target mid on and mid off and was able to get a few.

"I think we've been playing some really good cricket, we expect to win, that's the development of the group coming of age and we know on our day we can compete with anyone [today] being a really tricky part of the schedule playing yesterday, long journey and today too."

Tymal Mills, Nathan McAndrew and Daniel Hughes celebrate Sussex success in the Blast (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sussex began strongly after opting to bat first with the sun still beating down at Sophia Gardens. Ward’s season best came through a liking to Timm van der Gugten, taking 22 from the third over.

Ward notched a half-century in just 20 balls, his knock over inside the powerplay thanks to van der Gugten getting his revenge with a bouncer.

John Simpson found his rhythm with a well-managed 41 from 26 balls. James Coles took Mason Crane for 19 in an over on his way to a useful cameo.

The Sussex scoring didn’t let up with 10-an-over the norm until the late fightback with three wickets in four balls courtesy of Crane and Douthwaite. Imad Wasim was the pick of the home bowlers.

In reply, Glamorgan struggled to string a partnership together when chasing their highest target so far this season.

A free-flowing Ben Kellaway backed up Ingram and made sure run-rate was never an issue. But Kellaway’s early retirement was a setback for Glamorgan when he reverse-swept a ball into his helmet, though he was able to return.

McAndrew’s six wickets were complemented by two for Henry Crocombe and one each for Tymal Mills and Coles – and a couple of superb catches by sub fielder George Thomas – as Glamorgan ended 172 all out.

Sussex are away to Surrey at The Oval on Wednesday night before the Blast takes a break for a mid-season return of the County Championship.