Mid Sussex Heathens CC take another big step

Two seasons ago the Mid Sussex Heathens cricket team enjoyed a fine season in securing a league and cup double – achieving their first but surely not last pieces of silverware as an established cricket club.

Despite not following up in the same fashion last summer on the field, the Heathens continue to progress off the field.

After four memorable years at Warninglid Rec, the Heathens have decided to move on, taking up local cricketing giant Ansty CC’s offer to play their home games on one of their pitches.

Chairman George Barnes expressed his excitement for the upcoming season – which will see the Heathens compete in Division 10 Central of the Sussex League – while reflecting on the club’s time at Warninglid.

Mid Sussex Heathens CC have had success in the short time since they formed

“Warninglid will always be a special place for us. It is where secured league victory in 2023. We would like to thank all from the Warninglid Residence Association who helped us over the years,” said Barnes.

“Looking ahead, I speak for all of those involved when I say how excited we are for the future. We know of Ansty’s notable history and success as a cricket club and their impressive facilities. We are confident that by having the opportunity, week-in-week-out, to train and play on top-level pitches, we will continue to witness successes on the pitch.”

Not only that, the Heathens continue to attract support from local businesses. Angus Cowell, owner of Cowell Constructions, explained his decision to invest in the local cricket team. “I played for the club a couple of times during their first few seasons so I have witnessed first-hand the brilliant things going on at the Heathens.

“To be in the position to give back and invest in a club that provides sporting opportunities and who are heavily involved in the local community is fantastic.”

Cowell Constructions join We Want Your Car Sussex and The Witch Inn as new sponsors of Mid Sussex Heathens for the 2025 season.

Mid Sussex Heathens’ desire to continue evolving is a testament to the ambition of all of those involved in the club, with club captain Will Glenn explaining: “It’s easy to stand still, admire the work you’ve put in and hope the rest falls into place but if you want to keep people interested, you have to keep moving forward.”