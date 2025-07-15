Middleton CC continue to prosper in the Sussex Premier League – with Preston Nomads their latest victims.

Nomads won of the toss at Fulking and elected to bowl. They made early inroads reducing Middleton to 44-2 before Sean Heather (51) and Harry Hovey set about building a partnership.

They took the score to 126 before Heather was bowled by Nav Patel (2-46). Josh Wood joined Hovey and they put on 54 for the fourth wicket and when Wood was removed, Ollie Haines and Hovey put on 50 for the fifth wicket.

Hovey brought up his hundred in the 50th over and then plundered 30 quick runs to take Middleton to 281-5 from 56 overs, Hovey finishing 130 not out in an incredible innings.

Keeper Ryan Maskell takes off as bowler Oliver Dabinett-Jays appeals against Cuckfield's Jake Gibson - picture by Martin Denyer

In response Middleton knew they had to bowl well to Nomads, who have a strong batting line-up.

A knock of 87 from Daniel Phillips along with contributions of 36 and 27 from Sussex players Danial Ibrahim and Archie Lenham took Nomads 179-3.

Most would have assumed that Nomads would win at a canter, however an incredible spell of 5-77 from James Barker and 3-63 from Wesley Bedja turned the game on its head, Middleton completing victory with six balls to spare and Nomads 32 runs short.

The victory left Middleton in fourth place going into this week's derby v bottom side Bognor CC.

Bognor lost by two wickets at home to Cuckfield last Saturday.

Absar Muhammad’s 54 was the highlight of Bognor’s 204 all out, in which Cuckfield's NZ overseas player Jake Gibson took a a hat-trick on his way to 5-68.

When Cuckfield replied, Muhammad took 3-64, Robert Pratt 2-35 and Oliver Dabinett-Jays 2-57 but Cuckfield got home with two wickets in hand.

With the Aldwick CC firsts having a week off, the seconds took centre stage.

Taking on Ferring in Division 11 West (South), Aldwick were asked to bat first. Ed Gyde, 39, Dan Austin, 34 and Nigel Lugg, 29, took Aldwick to 208 all out.

Mo Miah's two wickets took him to 25 for the season. Jayden Wellsted took two wickets but the star was new member Tom Cripps who took 4-3 as Ferring were bowled out for 52. This leaves Aldwick in third, two points behind joint leaders.