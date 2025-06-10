It was the first rain-hit weekend of the local cricket season – but some of our teams beat the weather as well as the opposition.

Middleton won their Sussex Premier League clash at home to East Grinstead by 46 runs on the DLS method after a rain-interrupted match.

They won the toss and batted first at Sea Lane, and Tom Baily’s 64 and Toby Barton’s 59 led them to 291-9.

The EG target was eventually set at 163 but they finished on 116-5, with taking 3-32 to slow their progress.

Middleton's Toby Barton, pictured earlier in the season | Picture by Martin Denyer

The win takes Middleton up to seventh in the table – but Bognor are still bottom after losing by 31 runs away to Preston Nomads in another game hit by rain.

Nomads reached 280-9 – Archie Lenham scoring 111 – despite Absar Muhammad taking 3-62 and Josh Sargeant and Theo Beynon-Ayres taking two wickets each.

After rain, Bognor needed 144 but they ended on 112-4, with Oliver Dabinett-Jays scoring 35 not out and Ben Woolnough 25 not out.

In Division 3 West, both Chichester Priory Park and Pagham had their games abandoned after starting.

Chichester’s 4th XI managed to complete their game at Priory Park with a victory against Eastergate threes to continue their unbeaten run.

The visitors were all out in the 40th over for 124.

Yambo (52no) and Dutton (23no) batted Chichester to victory, about 15 minutes before the rain set in.

Aldwick travelled the one-and-half miles to take on Bognor seconds.

Aldwick won the toss and with the dismal forecast, they elected to bowl. Wrong decision!

Bognor had much the better of the conditions, while the sun shone. They scored 246-6 – Gary Maskell scoring 57, Scott Bingham 71 and Jush Seward 48, and Luke Barkes taking 4-44.

Aldwick struggled with a wet outfield slowing the ball down. Richard Gabb, 57*, and Keelan Belcher, 40, took the score to 183-7 in their revised 36 overs but it was not enough.

Aldwick thirds travelled to Clymping. The home team scored 220-6 Jaydon Wellsted 4-30. Aldwick could only muster 84, Ian Guppy 33, Craig Stoner 5-10.

Ashling CC v

Westbourne CC

After losing two wickets in the first over a 5th wicket partnership of 82 between Sharon Tauro (61no) and Will Chrystal (47 retired) plus a four-ball 22 by Jamie Edwards meant Ashling ended their innings on a respectable 188/6. Westbourne's Dean Kehagias took 3/29.

The reply lasted just 27 overs with openers Rithin Panicker (110no) and Jobin Charapparambil (32) featuring in an opening stand of 110 then an unbroken partnership of 82 between Rithin and Giles Weller (37no) saw Westbourne comfortably home.