Middleton CC are back up to third spot in the Sussex Premier League after a tense win over Haywards Heath.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middleton won the toss and elected to bat. Sean Heather (53) and Toby Barton (82) got them off to a great start putting on 121 for the first wicket.

Harry Hovey (47) and Ollie Haines (32) also contributed with the bat to take Middleton to 256-9 from 56.5 overs. The pick of the Hayward's Heath bowlers was Josh Frame, taking 3 for 65 from 14 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, the Middleton bowlers took regular wickets and with 30 overs to go Haywards Heath decided to try and hold out for a draw. But with plenty of assistance for the spinners and some aggressive fast bowling, Middleton were able to take the last wicket with 10 balls to spare.

Chichester Proiry Park batting v Littlehampton at Goodwood | Picture: Chris Hatton

James Barker (4-38 from 18 overs), Sam Green 2-6 from 6 overs and Wesley Bedja 2-29 from 11.2 overs the pick of the Middleton bowlers.

Middleton visit East Grinstead on Saturday.

Bognor’s battle of the bottom two at Ifield ended in a draw – which did not really suit either side.

The hosts elected to bat and 75 from skipper Mike Norris and 49 by Fazlan Nizamdeen helped them to 236-8, Absar Muhammad taking 3-56 for Bognor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester Proiry Park at the crease v Littlehampton | Picture: Chris Hatton

Bognor reached 212-9 in reply with 46 by Oliver Dabinett-Jays and 44 from Taylor Jaycocks. Ifield, for whom Daniel Smith took 5-75, were one wicket away from forcing the win.

Bognor remain bottom – 47 points behind East Grinstead, the side they would have to overtake, as well as overhauling Ifield, to stay in the top flight.

It’s Bognor v Preston Nomads this weekend.

Another nail-biting win has left Chichester Priory Park just 35 points behind Sussex League Division 3 West leaders Pagham.

They scored 211-6 to overhaul Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching’s total of 210 at Goodwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littlehampton won the toss and asked Chichester to field. Littlehampton started strongly, being led by Michael Askew making 75, and Alex Stafa 39, both dismissed by Toby Toft, 2-52.

Chichester captain Mike Smith brought about the beginning of the end for Littlehampton’s innings, with a catch and a run out. There was a direct hit from Simon Hasted in Smith's first over and he finished with 2-11.

Littlehampton’s tail-enders eked it out to the penultimate over, before Andrew Crookham took the final two wickets, ending on 3-28.

Littlehampton took an early advantage in the CPP reply with Michael Askew (1-17) and Nathan Smart (1-39) taking wickets in the first four overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Dobbs led the fightback for Chichester with a hard-fought 80, with cameos from Lewis Hawes (24) and Miles O'Grady (33). Jonathan Heaven smashed several sixes, the final of which could've troubled the Goodwood Hotel, and left only three runs required off the final over.

Heaven scored the winning run finishing on 45* alongside Adam Bardouleau (8*).

On Saturday Chichester host Chippingdale at Goodwood.

Elsewhere, the Chichester Priory Park CC 4th XI won by eight wickets after bowling Arundel threes out for 41.

Guy Montgomery, Oscar Dutton, Toby Lewis, Toby Buck and Oscar Clifford Brown ran through the Arundel order and Chi knocked off the runs quickly with Jacob Murphy and Ryan Hinton combining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick asked Chichester to bat in their Sussex League Division 5 West match, and at 99-9 they thought their job was done.

Mainwand Hasimi, 27*, had other ideas, he took the score to 130. The wickets were shared by Luke Bakes, 4, and Ben Bambridge and Peter Cotterill, 3 each.

Aldwick were sailing along at 105-3 with Ed White scoring 46, then lost 4 wickets for 11. Luke Barkes, 18*, saw them over the line, for their seventh win in a row.