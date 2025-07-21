Middleton up to second in Sussex Premier - now for big day on road to Lord's

Middleton CC are up to second in the Sussex Premier League after a win over Bognor – and are now looking forward to a huge weekend of action.

Bognor won the toss at Sea Lane and elected to bowl after lots of overnight rain.

Middleton started well with Toby Barton and Sean Heather taking the score to 72 before Barton was dismissed for 40.

James Barker joined Heather and they slowly increased the score against tight bowling. They lost Barker (26) and then captain Harry Hovey in quick succession leaving Midleton at 146-3.

Action from Middleton's win over Bognor | Picture: Chris Hatton

Tom Baily joined Heather at the crease and they took the score to 210 before Baily was removed for 33.

Heather brought up his first century of the season before he was dismissed in the final over, but Middleton were able to post 253-6 from 50 overs leaving Bognor 46 overs to chase the score down.

The pick of the Bognor bowlers was Jamie Woolnough with 3-43 from 10 overs.

In reply, Bognor started well against a good opening spell from Wesley Bedja and Fergus Kenyon.

Middleton celebrate a wicket v Bognor | Picture: Martin Denyer

Absar Muhammad (91) survived an early chance and put Middleton bowlers under pressure and he and Oliver Dabinett-Jays looked to be setting up the game for a really close finish.

Bedja came back into the attack and at 157-2 he took three wickets in an over and turned the game on its head.

Heather removed Muhammad to make amends for his earlier drop and from there it was all Middelton – and Bognor lost eight wickets for 20 runs, Bedja taking 5-39 in a fiery spell of fast bowling. Bognor finishing 177 all out.

Now there is a huge weekend coming up for Middleton as they travel to leaders Horsham on Saturday then host Penzance in the ECB National Cup quarter-final on Sunday, June 27, only two wins away from a Lords final in September.

After a rain delayed start, Aldwick CC asked Barns Green to bat in Division 5 West.

Thanks to three wickets from Tom Hoare and Luke Barkes, Barns were bowled out for 100.

Ian Guppy hit 40 runs in 16 balls, and he and Joe Lodge, 36*, and Ed Gyde, 24*, saw Aldwick home by nine wickets..

Aldwick twos were involved in a tight match against Petworth Park. Asked to bat first they scored 143-4 in 35 overs, Ollie Smith 57*. They managed to win by eight runs.