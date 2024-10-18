Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex T20 captain Tymal Mills will be honoured with a testimonial year in 2025 to celebrate his contribution to the club – both as a player and as a person.

Widely regarded as one of the most dangerous white-ball pace bowlers in world cricket, Mills has spent 10 years with Sussex, becoming their leading T20 wicket-taker in 2023 before being made captain for the 2024 season.

In his first season as T20 captain, Mills led the Sharks to Edgbaston’s Finals Day after a scintillating group stage campaign and a destructive victory over Lancashire in the quarter-finals at Hove. They lost to Gloucestershire in their semi-final.

On the international stage, Mills was part of the England squad that achieved the highest accolade possible in T20 cricket, lifting the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022.

Skipper Tymal Mills in Blast action for the Sharks | Picture: Eva Gilbert

As well as his outstanding contribution on the pitch, the testimonial year will also recognise Mills’ impact off the pitch and his willingness support the club in any way.

Mills said: “It’s a great honour to have been offered a testimonial year by the club. When I first moved down to Sussex ten years ago it was with the aim of playing all forms of the game and although that quickly dissipated, the club stuck with me every step of the way.

“I’ve received so much support from the club over the years and have no doubt that I wouldn’t have achieved what I have in the game if I had been anywhere else.

“Becoming the clubs all-time leading T20 wicket taker and then becoming captain in the last two years have been two of the proudest moments of my career so far and I have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“Sussex is a very special place for a lot of people including me and my family. I’m really looking forward to celebrating with everybody that’s helped and supported me in 2025.”

The year will be marked by a series of events in 2025, providing fans with chances to celebrate Mills’ career, while also helping to raise funds for charities he will have chosen.

Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace added: “We are delighted that Tymal has been awarded this Testimonial year, he has served Sussex Cricket with real skill and passion on the field and has been and continues to be a fantastic role model off the field.

"He is one of the most consummate professional cricketers I have ever met. He strives everyday to be the best he can and is inspirational the way he looks after himself and conducts himself.

"We are very lucky to have T around the club on a regular basis, sharing his knowledge with all players, setting high standards and being a real driving force behind the success we are having on and off the field.

"I really hope that we are all able to get behind him and show the support to him and his chosen charities, as he has shown to the game of cricket and the cricket community in Sussex. Wherever he goes in the world he is representing everything that is good about the game and Sussex Cricket.”