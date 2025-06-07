Mills takes heart despite Sussex Sharks’ loss to Somserset in T20 Blast

Sussex captain Tymal Mills took some encouragement despite their seven-wicket loss to Somerset in the T20 Blast at Hove on Friday night.

Tom-Kohler smashed 64 from just 43 deliveries as Somerset reached their target of 167 with two overs to spare and leapfrogged Sussex into second in the South Group.

The Sussex spinners were able to drag Somerset back slightly after a rapid start though, with Jack Carson’s and James Coles’ seven overs conceding 55 runs as the seamers were hit around the park.

Mills was particularly full of praise for Jack Carson (1 - 22). “I thought he held himself really, really well, so that was great to see,” Mills said. “He hasn’t bowled an awful lot in T20 cricket. He had a really good bowl today against two right-handers, set batters.”

Skipper Tymal Mills in the thick of the action as Somerset chase their target st Hove on Friday night | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Despite the defeat and relinquishing second spot to Somerset, Mills was pleased with the fight shown by his side.

“The way that that powerplay went, that game could easily have been done in 13, 14 overs, but we stuck at it really well,” he said.

Sussex’s unbeaten start to their T20 Blast campaign ended as the visitors cruised to their target of 167 with seven wickets left and two overs remaining.

Kohler-Cadmore hammered 64, including seven fours and three sixes, before chopping a Mills ball back onto his own stumps.

The damage had already been done to Sussex though, with Tom Able (36*) and Thomas Rew (17*) able to see their side home to victory and claim the four points.

Somerset earlier defied a counter-attack from John Simpson to restrict Sussex to 166-8 from their 20 overs. The Sussex wicket-keeper made 58 from 42 deliveries, after the hosts fell to 29-3 inside the Powerplay.

After a subdued start, he burst into life and put on 63 for the fourth wicket with Tom Alsop (23), reaching his half century from 35 balls.

Once Alsop feathered behind and Simpson pulled a Lewis Gregory ball straight down the throat of Will Smeed at deep square leg, the Sussex innings fell away as they limped to 166.

A disciplined start with the ball had seen Somerset claim their first three Sussex wickets within the first six overs, as Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward and James Coles all fell cheaply.

Despite Ollie Robinson bowling Smeed (8) off the fourth delivery of the run chase, Somerset made a rapid start and were 68 - 1 after the first six overs.

Even after the loss of Tom Lammonby (35), Kohler-Cadmore continued in an aggressive vain and laid the platform for his side to complete an impressive all-round victory.

The victory for Somerset saw them climb above their hosts into second in the South Group, behind only Hampshire.

Next up for the Sharks is another home fixture against Glamorgan on Sunday, as they look to get their campaign back on track.

They are still well positioned, after victories in their first two games against Middlesex and Gloucestershire, and will be looking to return to form against the Welsh outfit to reignite their push for a return to the T20 Blast quarter-finals.