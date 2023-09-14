‘No place I’d rather be’ – Jofra Archer happy to commit to Sussex
Archer, who has been with Sussex since 2016, took 181 first-class wickets for the club before becoming one of England's most exciting fast bowlers.
He made his Test debut in 2019, but it was his performances in the ICC World Cup that year that would elevate his status in cricket across the globe.
Archer was the leading wicket-taker for England in the tournament and famously bowled the historic super-over which led to England lifting the trophy for the first time, beating New Zealand at Lord’s.
Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace said: "I am delighted that Jofra has extended his stay at Sussex and we are all really looking forward to seeing him back playing. He is a fantastic professional and person to have around the squad when he’s with us."
Archer said: "There is no place I'd rather be, it is a lovely club with even lovelier people. GOSBTS."
Archer is continuing his rehabilitation from a long-term injury and has recently resumed bowling under the supervision of the ECB's medical team, with a view to potentially making the World Cup squad as a reserve this winter.