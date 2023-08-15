BREAKING
No way, you can't do that! Three Bridges cricketer takes one of the best catches you will see - watch it here

It’s been a summer of some brilliant cricket with The Ashes capturing the imagination of the public.
By Mark Dunford
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:58 BST
Tom Blandford took a sensational catch for Three Bridges Cricket Club against Bognor on Saturday in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division. Picture: TBCCTom Blandford took a sensational catch for Three Bridges Cricket Club against Bognor on Saturday in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division. Picture: TBCC
There have been some exceptional catches seen in the magnificent England and Australia series – but none were any better than Tom Blandford’s catch for Three Bridges against Bognor in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division. You can see a video of the catch in the tweet below.

Three Bridges tweeted the video with the caption: “One of the BEST CATCHES you will see!! Under SO much pressure, take a bow Tom Blandford. 10 to win, 3 overs left, 8 wickets down, Bognor overseas on 87* then this…”

The cameraman can be heard on the video saying: “What a catch, I don’t believe it!”

The unlucky batsman was Aussie Lachlan Walsh. Three Bridges went on to win the game by two runs.

The catch was reminiscent of Ben Stokes’# wonder catch for England against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup. Nasser Hussain famously said on commentary: “No way, no, no way, you cannot do that Ben Stokes.”

