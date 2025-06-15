Nomads knocked off: Horsham back on top of Sussex Premier

Horsham CC had an emphatic home win against leaders Preston Nomads to leapfrog back to the top of the Sussex Cricket League’s premier division table, pushing Nomads down to third.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And depleted Roffey moved up to second with an equally decisive victory against visiting Bognor, cementing them into bottom position.

Horsham inserted Nomads, who reached 113-3 after Bertie Foreman had claimed two scalps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danial Ibrahim made 50 and there were 30s from Archie Lenham, Jonty Jenner and Felix Venter, with three other batsmen getting to double figures, but Horsham kept whittling away.

Matt de Villiers, whose fifth Horsham ton set them up for an easy win over Preston Nomads | Pic: Jenny Willis

Nomads subsided to 213 all out - which looked an insufficient total on Horsham’s high scoring ground – with more than ten overs unused, Foreman finishing with 4-58.

Replying, Horsham cruised along thanks to 44 from Foreman and 30 from Joe Willis, but, again, overseas star Matt de Villiers stole the show with his fifth century, this one an unbeaten 105 from 83 balls, featuring 11 fours and six sixes.

Horsham romped home to win by seven wickets with 27 overs in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham President Chris Nash enthused: “That was a big win!”

His brother Mark, the HCC Director of Cricket, added: “We’ve got a good side, I didn’t expect it to be quite so easy, though, but when our overseas plays like that and Sussex pro Bertie bowls so well we’re really strong.”

At Roffey, the hosts put Bognor in and when they raced past 100 with skipper Ryan Maskell in full flight, and catches going down, alarm bells rang.

But, after hitting six sixes he holed out for 90, fellow opener Absar Muhammad promptly following for 46.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Jaycocks subsequently passed 50 with late belligerence, but the scoring rate crashed as batsmen came and went with no answer to a superb exhibition of spin bowling from Will Fenwick.

In a marathon spell in tandem with Tom Barnes, the pair sent down 43 overs, taking all of the nine wickets that fell, Fenwick finishing with 7-34 at less than two runs an over.

A target of 229 looked thin, but Roffey were without dependable opener Theo Rivers and, rested on orders from Sussex, Toby Munt.

Roffey, started steadily, and when Ben Whelpton departed for 33, former skipper Matt Davies and Aaron Joby put on 179 for the second wicket, Davies making 104 and Joby 83 not out, Roffey winning by eight wickets with time to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Sam Henderson told the County Times: ”Fenners provided a lesson on how to bowl from the top end, him and Tom were very impressive, then Davo and Aaron took the game away from Bognor.”

After six straight losses Bognor skipper Maskell was understandably less content, saying: “I gave it away again when well set – that’s the story of my life at the moment.”

Bognor’s challenges continue with a visit from Horsham on Saturday, while Roffey are at nearby Middleton.

Elsewhere Raminda Wijesooriya blasted 191 in Ifield’s 391-6 declared in a draw with Haywards Heath. Cuckfield and Middleton also drew, but struggling East Grinstead beat Three Bridges by one wicket with one ball remaining.