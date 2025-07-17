Sussex have hit a T20 dip at the worst time – but could still sneak into the Vitality Blast quarter-finals.

They go into their final two south group games – against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham this evening (Thurs 17) and Surrey at Hove on Friday night – probably needing to win both to reach the last eight. And after four straight defeats, that is a big ask.

Ahead of today’s trip west, they sit sixth in the table needing to leapfrog both Glamorgan and Kent – two and four points ahead of them respectively – to claim fourth place. Teams get four points for a win, two for a tie or abandoned game.

In their favour is that both their rivals have only one game to play – Glamorgan host Middlesex and Kent entertain Essex, both tomorrow evening.

So it is in Sussex’s hands – but they are out of form.

Since a fine win at Canterbury just under a fortnight ago, Paul Farbrace and Tymal Mills’ team have lost at home to Hampshire and Kent and away to Essex and Hampshire.

After the latest loss, a six-wicket reverse in Hampshire on Sunday, Farbrace pulled no punches about their need to improve quickly.

Speaking after the Utilita Bowl defeat, he said: “When you are used to winning, you expect to win and when you get yourself in a corner you find a way to get out of it. But because we know we aren't playing well, you start to doubt yourself and in T20 cricket you don't have time to do that.

"Unfortunately when we lost a couple of wickets we fell 20-25 runs shy of what we really should have scored. That is really frustrating.

"There are only so many team meetings and conversations you can have as a group. We talked about responsibility and not leaving it to someone else. We talked about smart cricket. They are an honest group and I won't moan about them. It is on me as well. We win as a team and lose as a team. It will be another sleepless night for me tonight.

"Hopefully it is still in our hands. We have two games to go and we can't afford to sulk. We need to roll our sleeves up and get stuck into the next two games.

"I don't care how we win, we just have to win. We have to find a way to win a game and stop the rot. We have got into a losing habit and that is a poor place to be."