The 19-year-old off-spinner is the latest Sussex Academy player to extend his contract with the Club and has continued to make progress in the Sussex 2nd XI, as well as featuring in matchday squads for the first team.

Last summer, Foreman was a part of the England U19s squad that toured Sri Lanka. Bertie featured in both Youth Test matches, taking 7 wickets, as well as making an unbeaten 58 in the first Test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on his extension: “I am really happy to have signed an extension with Sussex, I’ve enjoyed the past year very much and am looking forward to developing further as a player in the coming year.”

Sussex head coach, Paul Farbrace added: “We are delighted Bertie has decided to continue his development here at Hove and we are all committed to helping him turn his excellent potential into consistent performances.