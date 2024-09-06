Oh, we’re going to … Horsham instead of Barbados: report and picture special on Caribbean cricket day

Horsham’s Chris ‘Shaka’ Shambrook told the County Times: “This is a great community event for the town and it was wonderful to see so many happy people embracing the fantastic Bajan atmosphere and really enjoying such a fun occasion.

"Alongside the exciting, close game of cricket we had a steel band, a wonderful DJ, and authentic food and refreshments aplenty.”

With ‘Big Bird’ Joel Garner – the former scourge of England’s batsmen – looking on, accompanied by West Indies ODI player Akeem Jordan and Barbadian Ricky Ellcock, who played for Warwickshire and Middlesex, the visitors posted 145-6 from their 20 overs.

Replying, Horsham created a platform with a 66-run opening partnership, thanks to Cameron Ward’s unbeaten 52, but, on 139-7 things looked shaky until Sam Bell whacked a rapid 15, including a six into the tennis courts, to get Horsham home with two balls to spare.

Former Horsham skipper Luke Marshall presented the Richard Marshall Trophy to the winners in memory of his stalwart late father.

After the club once again confirmed their outstanding ability to stage iconic events for the town, Shambrook said: “It was hard work, but a real labour of love for our army of bar staff, caterers and volunteers – and we’re all really looking forward to doing it all again next year, the atmosphere was terrific!”

