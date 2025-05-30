Ollie and Oli stay put: Duo sign Sussex contract extensions

Ollie Robinson and Oli Carter have signed two-year contract extensions with Sussex CCC.

The new deals will see both remain at Sussex until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Having first signed for Sussex in 2015, Robinson made an immediate impact, scoring a century on his County Championship debut. He then took his first five-wicket haul in May of 2015 against Warwickshire.

Robinson has played 85 first-class matches for Sussex, taking 369 wickets at an average of 21.04. He has also gone on to feature in 20 Test matches for England, taking 76 wickets at an average of 22.92.

Caption Ollie Robinson celebrates a wicket for Sussex against Nottinghamshire | Picture: Jas Ghata-Aura

In 2024, he played a pivotal role in the Sussex Sharks’ run to T20 Finals Day, taking 18 wickets as the Sharks comfortably won the South Group, before beating Lancashire Lightning in a home quarter-final.

So far this season, Robinson has picked up 18 wickets in the Division 1 of the Rothesay County Championship.

Robinson, said: "I'm really pleased to have signed a new contract with Sussex. This club has played a massive role in my journey, and it’s a place that means a great deal to me. I’m proud to continue representing the badge and contributing both on and off the field.

"We've got an exciting group of players and a clear vision for where we want to go. I’m looking forward to helping drive that forward, putting in strong performances, and bringing success to the Club. A big thank you to the fans for their continued support—there’s nothing better than playing in front of a packed Hove crowd. Here’s to the next chapter."

Oli Carter in batting action for Sussex v Durham (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wicket-keeper-batter Carter came through the ranks of the Sussex Academy Pathway, making his first-team debut at the age of 19.

Since his debut, Carter has made 63 appearances for Sussex across all three formats of the game, accumulating 2459 runs at an average of 44.7.

Carter made his first-class top score of 185 against Glamorgan in 2022, also making 83 in the same match. He also boasts top scores of 59 in List-A cricket and 64 in T20.

Carter, said: "I am delighted to sign a new deal with Sussex. The club is going in such an exciting direction and I can’t wait to win more games and hopefully more trophies with the club. Hove is such a special place so I can’t wait to keep making more memories here."

Head Coach Paul Farbrace, added: "I am delighted we have been able to extend Oliver’s (Robinson’s) stay at Hove for another couple of seasons, his record at the club is outstanding, and he is bowling as well as ever.

"We are all looking forward to him playing a central role in our continued desire to be the best we can be in on the field.

"We are all very pleased that Oli (Carter) has committed his next couple of seasons to Sussex Cricket. He is a great example of someone who makes the most of their ability everyday, and is continuing to do all he can to keep improving his all round game.

"He plays a huge part in our squad in all forms and very often doesn’t get the credit he deserves, but that typifies his team first attitude."