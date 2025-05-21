Oxley and Fenwick hold key as Horsham and Roffey enjoy Sussex Premier League wins

In Horsham CC’s first home game of the season they were indebted to an outstanding century from former captain Nick Oxley to see off Cuckfield, while Roffey racked up the highest Sussex Premier League score of the day to wallop hosts Ifield.

From 58-3 Horsham sustained another blow when skipper Will Beer was run out from a direct hit by William Nolan.

Enter Oxley, who, with Ramsey Trainer, put on 103 for the fifth wicket. When Trainer was dismissed for 33 Oxley was on 58, carrying on to score an unbeaten 107, taking Horsham to 243-8 from their 50 over allowance.

Then, following his two wickets, England Under-19 and Sussex 2nds all rounder Henry Rogers made 37, only for Horsham’s overseas Matt de Villiers (4-38) to grab the first three wickets, including Jake Gibson for 36.

A ton for Nick Oxley v Cuckfield

Wicketkeeper Bradley Gayler top-scored with 48 – caught in the deep by de Villiers – and the Candfields, Ben and Sam posted twenties, but from 178-7 with the asking rate rising, Cuckfield had too much to do, Horsham winning by 21 runs with 20 balls to spare.

Oxley told the County Times: “The ball was coming on nicely, and 243 was never enough on a good wicket like that – one of the best I’ve played on here – so it was good to win.”

At Ifield, Roffey were pleased to be put in, their strong opening partnership of Theo Rivers and Matt Davies putting on 97 for the first wicket.

After Rivers was out for 36, Davies made 74, and Aaron Joby 80, ahead of 56 from Sajeer Nizam and twenties from Frankie Cripps and, from six balls – including three maximums off three successive balls – Toby Munt.

An lbw appeal during Horsham's win over Cuckfield

Although Ifield, with three former Roffey players, reached 57-1, the target of 303 proved to be far too demanding.

They crashed from 121-4 to 128 all out, Will Fenwick finishing with 5-16, bowling two batsmen with two others caught and bowled in his devastating DIY spell, ably supported with two wickets apiece from Lewis Shivnarain and Tom Barnes.

Skipper Sam Henderson told us: “Everything went to plan, we got off to a great start with the bat, going on to pass 300 and then we were lucky to have Will bowling so well. After last week’s narrow defeat it was great to win so heavily.”