Pace ace Robinson has good news for Sussex and England cricket fans

He has been stepping up his recovery and is this week playing in Sussex's championship match with Notts at Trent Bridge - where he took 4-44 in the first innings. It's his first Sussex match since May.

Back spasms, a tooth infection, food poisoning, further stiffness in his back and a bout of Covid-19 have all kept him sidelined this year.

Speaking after his haul at Trent Bridge, he said: “I had an injection and it took about 10 days to feel fully settled. I started my rehab slowly with a bit of gym work but two and a half weeks in I started bowling and could tell straight away it felt better.

Ollie Robinson in England action down under last January / Picture: Getty

“I would have liked to have bowled in a Second XI game but the fixtures just didn’t allow that, but last week I bowled 30 overs, the week before 24 and the week before that 18. So I was able to come into this match feeling I could give 100 per cent.

“I felt a bit rusty as I suppose after a few months it is going to be, but the ball came out okay. I’ve had a few conversations with the England coaches and said that I wanted to bowl as many overs as were needed by the team, with no restrictions, and they have allowed me to play this game to 100 per cent.