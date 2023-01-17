Pakistan international all-rounder Shadab Khan has signed for Sussex for the 2023 Vitality Blast.

Shadab Khan bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final match between Pakistan and England last November (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Khan, who was appointed Vice-Captain for Pakistan’s limited over teams in 2021, will join the Sharks for the entirety of the T20 Vitality Blast this year.

The right arm leg-spinner has made 84 T20 appearances for Pakistan, taking 98 wickets, with best figures of 4-8.

He made his T20I debut for Pakistan against the West Indies in 2017 and made his mark instantly, winning the man of the match award in back-to-back games, taking a total of seven wickets for 21 runs.

In his 38 T20I batting innings, Khan has scored 476 runs at a strike rate of 143.8 with a highest score of 52.

Sussex bowling coach James Kirtley, said: “Shadab will provide amazing experience in our middle order, he is someone who has played all around the world and has experienced many situations, which can only benefit our team.

“He really does provide flexibility to our side as he can score runs and take wickets in crucial moments, but more than anything else he is an experienced head that Ravi Bopara can go to as captain to look for support when making crucial in-game decisions.

“I know that he will have a massive impact on our team this year.”

Khan has already played 225 domestic T20 matches at the age of 24, accumulating 2088 runs, with a strike rate of 136.91.

Having played for Yorkshire in the Blast last season, Khan is looking forward to following in the footsteps of Mushtaq Ahmed and playing for Sussex at The 1st Central County Ground.

“I love playing in England,” he said. “I know Mushtaq Ahmed is a legend at Sussex and it is an honour to follow in his footsteps. Sussex has a proud history and I hope that my skillset will help the team achieve great things in the blast this year.”

Blast Passes 2023

With fewer than 50 Blast Passes left for 2023, time is running out to secure yours, say Sussex CCC officials.

A Blast Pass provides you with a season ticket to all seven of Sussex Sharks home group matches for the fast paced and star-studded Vitality T20 Blast. Not only does buying a Blast Pass save you up to 50% against the price of individual match day tickets, but it also guarantees you the same seat for all our home group games.

