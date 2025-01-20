Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haywards Heath Cricket Club have shown their new Sussex Premier League rivals they mean business by signing a Pakistan international as their overseas star for 2025.

Following promotion back to the top tier of club cricket in Sussex, Heath have snapped up star batsman Umar Amin as a player-coach for their 1st XI as they plot a successful summer.

Amin has played four Tests for his country plus 16 one-day internationals and 14 T20 internationals.

The 35-year-old left-handed batsman has made more than 12,000 first-class runs, including 33 centuries, and has a batting average of 42.

Umar Amin bats as New Zealand's Tom Blundell looks on, during a Twenty20 international in 2018 / Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty Images

Heath said they were indebted to the Cricket Consultants organisation for their support in securing the signing.

Heath skipper Callum Smith is looking forward to welcoming Amin to the club.

Smith said: “We are just super excited. Umar seems like a great guy and a really good fit for the club, both on and off the field.

"Umar takes a lead coaching role alongside his on field duties.

“We are lucky to have secured his services and can’t wait for the new season around the corner.”

Amin is not Heath’s only recruit as they srengthen for what they know will be a testing season back among the top sides in the county.

Smith added: "We also welcome back ex-Heath player Jonny Phelps from Roffey as another strong addition to our 2025 squad.”

